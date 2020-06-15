News

Staggering stats on Newcastle United and penalties as report on 35 European leagues published

The 29 January 2019 was a stand out date for Newcastle United.

Most of you will remember it for being the first time Newcastle had beaten Man City in the Premier League since 2005.

However, it is also the date when Newcastle scored a penalty in the Premier League, the only time they have managed that feat since the last day of the 2015/16 season when Wijnaldum scored a spot-kick in the 5-1 hammering of Spurs.

The 29 January 2019 saw Matt Ritchie score from the spot to complete the 2-1 comeback after Rondon had equalised.

In total, Newcastle have actually had five penalties awarded these past three Premier League season since promotion in 2017:

31 January 2018 – Newcastle 1 Burnley 1 and Joselu fails with a penalty.

18 August 2018 – Cardiff 0 Newcastle 0 and Kenedy fails with his spot-kick.

29 January 2019 – Newcastle 2 Man City 1 and Ritchie scores.

9 March 2019 – Newcastle 3 Everton 2 and Ritchie fails.

7 March 2020 – Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 and Ritchie fails.

I must admit, I had totally forgotten that NUFC got (and missed) a penalty in the very last game before lockdown.

Very interesting to see where Newcastle United and penalties fit in when it comes to the whole of Europe.

The CIES Football Observatory have analysed 35 European leagues according to the number of penalties that have been given by referees since the start of the 2017/18 season as per data provided by InStat.

When it comes to different leagues, interesting to see how the frequency of penalties differ.

At the top of the table is the Polish top tier (a penalty every 230 minutes), while at the opposite end is the Norwegian top division (every 389 minutes).

Then of the 35 leagues analysed, you actually have the Championship (every 377 minutes) and the Premier League (every 382 minutes) as the second and third leagues to least frequently give penalties.

Interesting to see the CIES report conclude as to why this is: ‘which confirms the particular style of refereeing in the United Kingdom. This result can also be explained by the lower tendency of players to ‘look for fouls’. Penalties are also not whistled very often in the German Bundesliga (321’), while their frequency is much greater in the Italian Serie A (249’), the French Ligue 1 (262’) and the Spanish Liga (268’).’

For Newcastle United it is intriguing to see the club by club stats here, showing out of all the 35 European leagues, which clubs have had penalties awarded the least often:

As you can see, out of all the clubs in all 35 European leagues, only Burnley (every 2,363 minutes) get penalties less often than Newcastle United (every 1,890 minutes).

However, it gets worse, as whilst Newcastle have scored only one of their five penalties in these past three league seasons, Burnley have scored all four of theirs.

So when it comes to winning and scoring penalties, Newcastle United have truly proved to be the European champions of failure.

