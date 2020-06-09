News

Sheffield United official statement leaves Mike Ashley completely shamelessly alone with Newcastle United

The results of an investigation by the FSA (Football Supporters Association) were published last week (see below).

They looked into what the 20 Premier League clubs were doing about refunds for games affected by the virus situation.

They found that 18 of the 20 clubs already had a ‘live refund process’ in place and were giving the supporters of their respective clubs the money back that they are owed.

Sheffield United at that point did not have a live refund process in place but they said they were currently working on refund options for supporters and that they had already communicated this message to their fans.

Mike Ashley and Newcastle United the only one not to have a live refund process in place or even communicate anything to supporters.

Now Sheffield United have released an official statement (see below) confirming that they now also have a live refund process in place.

This includes refunding the fans who had bought tickets for the game at St James Park in 12 days time.

Mike Ashley and Newcastle United now shamelessly alone in not having a live refund process in place AND to ensure the contempt is clear he holds for the supporters, refusing to allow any communication to be made with Newcastle fans.

Amongst the information released in this Sheffield United official statement, it includes:

‘*Details for 2020/21 season tickets will be communicated by the club when there is more information and guidance from government and The Premier League to allow supporters to once again safely attend the stadium.’

Contrast this with Newcastle United, Mike Ashley insisting on taking full advance 2020/21 season ticket payment by direct debit from many fans back on 25 March, as well as continuing to take monthly advance 2020/21 ST payments on a monthly basis from thousand of others by direct debit, the most recent of those taken on the 1 June 2020.

No other club is acting like Mike Ashley and Newcastle United, the Premier League should intervene and failing that, the government need to act.

FSA report on 3 June 2020:

Premier League clubs begin refund process – with one exception

Premier League clubs have begun opening up refunds for games cancelled during the pandemic – with Newcastle United the only club to remain silent on the issue.

Over the last month, clubs have started to get in touch with their supporters to offer refunds on single match tickets and partial refunds on season tickets for games that were cancelled or are due to be played behind closed doors.

Most clubs have begun to offer refunds for matchday tickets and pro-rata refunds to season ticket holders, or have detailed the mechanisms for fans to claim their money back. For example, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion hope to have every eligible supporter refunded this month.

Anger on Tyneside has been growing, however, at Newcastle United’s refusal to say anything about the issue – the club have kept silent on refunds for this season, while continuing to take direct debit payments for next year’s season tickets.

Most clubs in the division have acted quickly during the pandemic to postpone season ticket renewals and communicate to their supporters about what they can expect in the refunds process.

Sheffield United are the only other club in the division not to have a live refund process, but they have said they are currently working on refund options for supporters.’

Sheffield United official statement on 8 June 2020:

Following on from the recent Premier League statement confirming that the remaining matches of the 2019/20 season will take place without supporters present at any stadium, Sheffield United Football Club have today announced the following refund information for anyone who is affected by this situation.

The refund announcement covers all matchday tickets, hospitality packages, mascot packages or seasonal products (tickets, hospitality).

Home and away match tickets

Supporters who had purchased a match ticket for the upcoming Newcastle United away fixture, Spurs home league fixture, and or the home Emirates FA Cup quarter final tie against Arsenal, will be entitled to have their match ticket(s) refunded.

Alternatively, supporters can request a Club Store Gift Card to the same value and get the added benefit of an additional 10% off all purchases to be used in either Bramall Lane store or Meadowhall store before the 31st July 2020.

Please note that as our offices remain closed, we are unable to receive incoming phone calls and we politely ask that supporters are patient and wait for our ticket office staff to contact them. Details of how supporters can choose their preferred refund option will follow in due course.

Season tickets

Season ticket holders that are now unable to attend the remaining four home league fixtures of the 19/20 season, will be issued a pro-rata credit value towards their 2020/21 season ticket.

This credit will be automatically applied at the renewal stage, so supporters will not need to take any additional action to ensure that this happens.

Not only will this guarantee your seat for when supporters are allowed to return to Bramall Lane, but to demonstrate our value of your loyal support, your 2020/21 renewal will be offered at the pro-rata 2019/20 season ticket prices*.

Any season ticket holder that wishes to request a refund instead of receiving this exclusive pricing offer and credit towards their 2020/21 season ticket, can do so by emailing [email protected]

*Details for 2020/21 season tickets will be communicated by the club when there is more information and guidance from government and The Premier League to allow supporters to once again safely attend the stadium.

Match-by-match hospitality

All supporters that have purchased match-by-match hospitality for any of the club’s remaining fixtures will be entitled to a full refund. The club’s commercial team will be in touch with all supporters that have an existing booking to discuss the refund options available to them.

