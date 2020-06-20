Opinion

Sheffield United fans with some ‘interesting’ comments on Newcastle and their fans ahead of Sunday

It is 10 years since Sheffield United fans visited St James Park.

The 5 April 2010 saw NUFC recover from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to Lovenkrands and Nolan goals on our way to promotion.

The last Premier League visit to SJP was a happier one for Sheffield United fans, a 1-0 win on 4 November 2006.

Now 99 days later than originally scheduled, Sheffield United are returning to St James Park, even if their fans aren’t.

Currently in sixth position, a win on Sunday would see the Blades guaranteed to move into fifth ahead of Man Utd, potentially only a point behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Since starting the season with a win, two draws and two defeats, Sheffield United fans have seen their team lose to only three clubs in these past 24 Premier League matches.

Twice each to Liverpool and Man City, with Newcastle the only other team to beat them in the league since mid-September 2019, a bit of a smash and grab in early December, ASM and Shelvey getting the goals as Dubravka kept the dominant (73% possession) home side out.

Sheffield United fans commenting on Sunday’s rematch via their S2 4SU message board:

‘Of all the arguments going on around football about whether it’s right or wrong that football is coming back, Newcastle are the most apathetic set of fans about it that I’ve come across.

All they give a sh.t about is the takeover stuff.’

‘I’m sure they will continue to be the pundits favourite super fans though.

Who doesn’t love a fat shirtless man on a 300 mile round trip on a January evening?’

‘If I had to watch the absolute, utter dross that Newcastle serve up as football, I’d be apathetic and hoping for a takeover as well.

Defend really deep, lump it to Saint-Maximin (he’s a very good one on one player to be fair) and hope he does something.

I do like Almiron though.

If he played for a manager (Rafa or Bruce are basically playing the same formation and style) who allowed more than 3 players to attack at once I think he could be a fantastic player.’

‘Really really really REALLY want us to beat this lot. Lost last four against them in the league and as far as bogey teams go they’re an irritating bunch.’

‘Reyt mardy f.ckers them lot.’

‘Newcastle fans are strange and bitter bunch.

Had forgot about the Shelvey fiasco. Another incident where we’ve been robbed this season.’

‘Absolute nothingness from them for the past 10 years…

Incredible arrogance from a side that might as well have been in a decade long hibernation.’

‘Never minded Toon as a club but they are very up themselves.

Hope we right the wrong of us losing the last match at the Lane!

If we can keep Maximan quiet I don’t think there’s too much to fear, assuming we don’t play like Wednesday and the cameras, VAR, Hawkeye, the linesmen and refs eyes work, then we should be ok.’

‘They despise a fat bloke who doesn’t want to spend his money but are willing to support a regime that opposes basic human rights.

Mike Ashley is clearly a tool but I’d rather work at Sports Direct than live in Saudi.’

‘Bruce was given a great start to his managerial career (a Sheffield United), only to run away when someone rattled the change in his trousers.

So pleased he was never allowed to manage the club when Ginola and Shearer were there.

Wilder will want this big time.’

