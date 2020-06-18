News

Seven Newcastle United fixtures now confirmed along with details of broadcasters

An announcement on Thursday has confirmed details of Newcastle United fixtures up to mid-July.

Including the sixth round FA Cup tie against Man City, that means seven of Newcastle’s 10 remaining matches are now confirmed (see below)

There could of course end up being 11 or 12 NUFC matches in total, if getting through to the FA Cup semi, as well as potentially the final…

The three Newcastle Premier League games yet to be confirmed are the home matches against Spurs and Liverpool, as well as away at Brighton, although the previously announced provisional dates for those are also listed below.

Today’s announcement confirmed details of West Ham at home, as well as Watford and Man City away.

Sunday 21 June

2pm Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 24 June

6pm Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

6.30pm FA Cup quarter-final: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (BBC1)

Wednesday 1 July

6pm AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

Sunday 7 July

2pm Newcastle v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 8 July

6pm Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 July

12.30pm Watford v Newcastle (Amazon Prime)

The remaining three Premier League fixtures are likely to take place on these following provisional dates. Though they have to be confirmed, along with details of kick-off times and which broadcaster for each:

Wednesday 15 July

Newcastle v Spurs

Saturday 18 July

Brighton v Newcastle

Sunday 26 July

Newcastle v Liverpool

