Setback for Tottenham but near perfect for Premier League with latest test results

The Premier League have released the results from the latest round of virus testing

A total of 1,197 players and staff were tested in the fifth round of testing and only one positive test.

Tottenham revealing that it is one of their players or staff but keeping the identity of the person private.

This is yet more very promising news as the Premier League moves towards playing football once again in 14 days time.

Today’s news means that now there has been an overall total of 5,079 tests on Premier League players and staff, with only 13 positive results for the virus.

Even better, the most recent two rounds saw 2,327 tests and only that one positive for a Spurs player / member of staff.

The five rounds of testing so far showing:

First round was 748 tests and 6 positive.

Second round being 996 tests and 2 positive.

Third round was 1,008 tests and only 4 of them positive.

Fourth round was 1,130 tests and 0 positive.

Fifth round was 1,197 tests and 1 positive.

The Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week.

The 17 June is when Premier League games are set to restart and England is one of at least 21 European countries who plan to have competitive football matches back up and running before the end of June, with a handful still waiting for a date from their respective governments.

Only the top tiers in Scotland, France, Holland and Belgium having ended their seasons early with games still outstanding.

