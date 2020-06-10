News

Saudi PIF new owners could CUT Newcastle United transfer budget after taking control – Steve McClaren

It is unfortunate that Steve McClaren has all but zero chance of getting another job in management.

That is unfortunate for Newcastle fans, far more than for McClaren himself.

Since Ashley sacked him over four years ago after a disastrous nine months in charge, his entire managerial record has been: sacked at Championship Derby (again!) after five months and then the same at second tier QPR after nine months.

With no football club willing to employ him, it then means Steve McClaren keeps turning up in the press to talk about Newcastle United.

Last month, McClaren was talking about the (hopefully) imminent NUFC takeover and pushing Steve Bruce as the ideal person to bring success under the new owners: ‘He [Steve Bruce] is in the driving seat to say right, put me in front of these new owners, I’m going to sell a dream, I’m going to sell a vision for this football club, for the next five years.’

Now we are into June and Steve McClaren has got far far worse with his ramblings on the Newcastle United takeover.

Talking about the Saudi PIF bid to take over the club, McClaren declares: ‘They may come in and could be one of those [owners] who cut the budget and they’re not going to give the money or rescue the club.’

An interesting concept from the unemployed manager.

The Saudi PIF are going to all this effort to take over Newcastle United, only to then possibly plan to allow the club to spend even less than NUFC have done under Mike Ashley.

This is truly bizarre, of all the controversies surrounding these bidders, the one thing I hadn’t yet heard was that the Saudis might have a cunning plan to show less ambition then the current owner.

Thanks for the warning Steve but I think we will take our chances with those trying to take over Newcastle United, over and above these shocking 13 years under Mike Ashley.

Steve McClaren speaking to Talksport:

“The north east is a unique area for football.

“The Newcastle fans are thinking not another season with Mike Ashley.

“What happens at a football club, as we all see, is the crave to want this and want that.

“We want the takeover, we want Mike Ashley out, and this and that…

“And it’s going to be great for the first three or four months but it depends what they do and which direction they go after that.

“They may come in and could be one of those [owners] who cut the budget and they’re not going to give the money or rescue the club.

“Nobody knows until they come in.

“But what you will get is a huge lift from those supporters wanting change and craving change.

“Football is a religion in the north east, it is a religion in Newcastle.

“They will want to see change, so they must be so frustrated again [that the takeover hasn’t gone through yet].”

