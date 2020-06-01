Opinion

SA (South African) viewpoint on whether Saudi Arabia PIF Newcastle United takeover should go ahead

Let me introduce myself, my name is Clint and I’m from SA, no not Saudi Arabia, I’m from South Africa.

The Premier League is big in South Africa, and growing up here meant you would automatically support one of the “big teams” – Man United, Liverpool etc.

Not me! I decided in 1993 to choose my own team to support.

I sat and watched the Premier League, I watched many games and suddenly I saw this team wearing black and white.

I fell in love with the jersey, I fell I love with the way they played, the passion…and I fell in love with the craziness of the fans.

Watching Newcastle for the first time I was hooked. And right there I said, I pledge my allegiance to Newcastle United.

As the years went on there were good times and there were bad times. As time moved on, the bad times became more.

Through all this I still had a tattoo of the Newcastle United emblem.

I was mocked, laughed at and even questioned. Why Newcastle?

People just couldn’t / wouldn’t understand. I would walk proudly down the street wearing a Newcastle jersey during Championship seasons.

Now finally, there has been some hope of a Newcastle United takeover.

I see many people caught in a moral conundrum, from human rights to the murder of a journalist.

Let me tell you, I don’t care about any of that when it comes to people trying to connect it with a Newcastle United takeover and I’m sure people might judge me on this, but I don’t care.

I want this takeover to go though.

I want my son who I forced to be a Newcastle supporter to experience some joy in watching a team that is hungry and ambitious. Yes I forced my son, he shouldn’t have a choice (against human rights).

I hope and pray that this takeover happens this week. I want all Newcastle supporters to have joy in their hearts. God knows the last 13 years has drained us as supporters.

Furthermore, I would like to say that the one good thing about being South African is that there are no Sunderland supporters here…

