Opinion

Ridiculous queues at Sports Direct – How quickly they forget…

This is the new normal.

Mike Ashley and Sports Direct have treated their staff, customers and the country in general, abysmally during this virus crisis.

The response?

At the first opportunity, allowing non-essential shops to open, every Sport Direct had a queue a mile long. It was like trying to get bog rolls at the start of lockdown, only 100 times worse.

I see dead people queuing at sports direct. What a bunch of idiots #nufc pic.twitter.com/D8rSh74Izg — Eddy39 (@eddygraham39) June 15, 2020

Have people got no moral compass? Simply because they perceive they are getting some kind of decent deal (which often they aren’t), people are happy to give their money to Mike Ashley and Sports Direct after the way he / they have acted.

Approx 2hr queue at @SportsDirect_CS at the silver link Newcastle pic.twitter.com/umscv1a2GM — Graeme Morl #cans (@morlspin) June 15, 2020

Nowhere was this more embarrassing than on Tyneside, some people in the queues actually wearing Newcastle tops!

New Zealand

I have always fancied going to New Zealand, people I know who have been, absolutely love it.

I want to head there even more now.

The way they have handled the virus situation has been so impressive, unlike the absolute carnage we have seen in England due to a devastating mixture of incompetence and couldn’t give a toss for the general population from our government.

Yes New Zealand is a lot smaller (around 10% the population of England) but they have had only 22 deaths compared to the 60,000+ in the UK.

They are now virus free (apart from two new cases brought from the UK!) and their country is back to normal, having cracked down on the virus early and throwing every resource at it. Compared to Boris Johnson telling everybody to go along as normal in late February / early March, get yourself to the football, rugby and Cheltenham races.

This weekend rugby kicked off again in New Zealand with full packed crowds, whereas in England nobody knows when even a single fan will be allowed into a sports event again…

43,000 people attended New Zealand’s first rugby match after the nation was declared COIVD-19 free pic.twitter.com/YNXTKz9NKW — LADbible (@ladbible) June 15, 2020

Zoom

I see Premier League managers will be doing their press conferences via Zoom for the foreseeable, interesting to see how Steve Bruce gets on with it.

Monday saw managers involved in midweek fixtures giving their first Zoom press conferences.

Chris Wilder confirmed that he has a full squad to choose from after his players came through three behind closed doors friendlies

If Sheffield United beat Villa on Wednesday, they could go top four with a win over Newcastle on Sunday, I see a tough start ahead for NUFC.

