Revealed where Newcastle United would have been on Deloitte Football Money League 2020 rich list

The Deloitte Football Money League 2020 was published on Tuesday 14 January 2020.

The football finance experts revealing their latest yearly overview of which clubs in the World generate the most money.

The report covered the 2018/19 season, with Deloitte as usual given access to the figures from every(***) club, despite some clubs not having published their accounts as yet for that campaign.

The big news at the top end of the Deloitte Football Money League 2020, was that Barcelona are now at the very top, taking a major leap forward to overtake Real Madrid.

Barca’s substantial jump on the previous year is put down to the club taking charge of its own merchandising and licensing activities.

This is how the Deloitte Football Money League 2020 looked, the top 20 and then positions 21-30.

The Deloitte Football Money League 2020 – Top 20 (totals in euros):

Position 21-30 in the top 30 revenue generating clubs in the Deloitte Football Money League 2020 rich list…(totals in euros):

With Mike Ashley continuing to show zero ambition on or off the pitch at Newcastle United, nobody expected to see NUFC heading towards the upper echelons of the Deloitte list BUT to disappear from the top 20 AND top 30 was bizarre.

In the Deloitte 2019 report, covering the 2017/18 season, Newcastle United had featured in 19th spot, NUFC listed as generating 201.5m euros of revenue. So how could they have fallen out of the picture completely?

When noting Newcastle United’s absence from the Deloitte Football Money League 2020 report, we (at The Mag) got in touch with Deloitte direct, with the people who prepared the report. Asking whether it was a mistake and Newcastle had simply been overlooked, or it was a case of NUFC had indeed seen falling revenues that took them outside the top 30.

Deloitte replied to The Mag on that Tuesday afternoon and explained that the Newcastle United absence wasn’t due to either of these potential explanations. Instead, Newcastle United hadn’t supplied the figures when asked, ahead of the NUFC 2018/19 accounts being published.

However, this time, for whatever reason, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United(***) had decided not to supply the information to Deloitte.

If Deloitte don’t have the figures they don’t guess them, they simply leave the club out.

Fast forward to Friday (29 May 2020) and the Newcastle United 2018/19 accounts were at last made public (the last Premier League club to do so).

This also meant that we could now see where NUFC would have been placed in the Deloitte Football Money League 2020, if Mike Ashley hadn’t refused to give the figures to Deloitte.

The 2018/19 Newcastle United turnover was £176.4m, which when converted to euros using the rate that was used in the Deloitte report at the time, would equal 200.2m euros.

Looking above at the 2020 rich list, Newcastle would have been in 22nd place with their 200.2m euros, behind AC Milan in 21st with 206.3m euros and a fraction above Leicester who would have dropped to 23rd on 200.0m euros.

Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham, Everton and then…

So Newcastle United still ninth highest turnover of the Premier League clubs BUT now falling behind the likes of West Ham and Everton.

When the 2021 Deloitte list is published (January 2021), assuming Newcastle United provide their turnover information for 2019/20, it will be all but inevitable that NUFC will fall further down the top 30, with no chance of making top 20.

For last (2018/19) season, Newcastle had 200.2m euros turnover, Leicester 200.0m and Wolves 195.5m.

With both those clubs showing ambition and Mike Ashley the opposite, leading to have to give 10,000 free season tickets away, surely it will be almost inevitable as well, that NUFC this 2019/20 season will have a lower turnover than both Leicester and Wolves as well.

Especially when you consider that currently Leicester are third and Wolves are sixth in the PL table, plus Wolves will be getting a very decent boost as well from their Europa League run.

So the 2021 Deloitte rich list of highest turnovers for the 2019/20 season would almost certainly see Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham, Everton, Leicester and Wolves, all above Newcastle.

Newcastle United are only heading in one direction under Mike Ashley, this underlines exactly why the takeover is essential to allow NUFC to realise its potential.

