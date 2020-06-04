Provisional list of early Premier League fixtures goes public – Includes four Newcastle United matches
Fans have been waiting for the Premier League fixtures to be made public.
We knew that games would kick off again on Wednesday 17 June with two outstanding games due to appearing in the League Cup final.
With that then followed by a full Premier League round of games around the weekend of Saturday 20 June.
Now on Thursday afternoon with 13 days to go until PL football returns, The Times have revealed that the 20 clubs were presented with a provisional set of Premier League fixtures, up to and including Thursday 2 June.
This provisional set of fixtures (see below) covers those two outstanding matches on 17 June (Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal), plus three full rounds of PL games, plus the FA Cup quarter-finals. So four Newcastle matches included in the list below.
***However, this exclusive from The Times does warn that between four and six of these Premier League games listed below are likely to be moved before the final schedule is confirmed and published.
The four provisional Newcastle United fixtures are as follows, then the full list of games revealed by The Times:
Sunday, June 21
Newcastle United vs Sheffield United – kick-off: 2pm – broadcaster: Sky Sports
Wednesday, June 24
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa – kick-off: 6pm – broadcaster: Sky Sports
Sunday 28 June
FA Cup quarter-final: Newcastle United vs Manchester City – kick-off: 6pm – broadcaster: BBC
Wednesday, July 1
Bournemouth vs Newcastle United – kick-off: 6pm – broadcaster: Sky Sports
FULL PROVISIONAL SCHEDULE FOR JUNE AND EARLY JULY
Wednesday, June 17
Aston Villa v Sheffield United 6pm SKY
Manchester City v Arsenal 8pm SKY
Friday, June 19
Norwich v Southampton 6pm SKY
Tottenham v Manchester United 8pm SKY
Saturday, June 20
Watford v Leicester 12.30pm BT
Brighton v Arsenal 3pm BT
West Ham v Wolves 5.30pm SKY
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 7.45pm BBC
Sunday, June 21
Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm SKY
Aston Villa v Chelsea 4.30pm SKY
Everton v Liverpool 7pm SKY
Monday, June 22
Manchester City v Burnley 8pm SKY
Tuesday, June 23
Southampton v Arsenal 6pm SKY
Tottenham v West Ham 8.15pm SKY
Wednesday, June 24
Manchester United v Sheffield United 6pm SKY
Newcastle v Aston Villa 6pm SKY
Norwich v Everton 6pm BBC
Liverpool v Crystal Palace 8.15pm SKY
Thursday, June 25
Burnley v Watford 6pm SKY
Leicester v Brighton 6pm SKY
Chelsea v Manchester City 8.15pm BT
Wolves v Bournemouth 8.15pm BT
Saturday, June 27
FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Sheffield United v Arsenal 5pm BT
FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Norwich v Manchester United 8.15pm BBC
Sunday, June 28
Aston Villa v Wolves 12pm BT
FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Leicester v Chelsea 2.30pm BT
Watford v Southampton 4.30pm SKY
FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Newcastle v Manchester City 6pm BBC
Monday June, 29
Crystal Palace v Burnley 8pm AMAZON
Tuesday June, 30
Brighton v Manchester United 6pm SKY
Sheffield United v Tottenham 8.15pm SKY
Wednesday, July 1
Bournemouth v Newcastle 6pm SKY
Everton v Leicester 6pm SKY
West Ham v Chelsea 8.15pm SKY
Thursday, July 2
Arsenal v Norwich 6pm BT
Manchester City v Liverpool 8.15pm SKY
