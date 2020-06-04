News

Provisional list of early Premier League fixtures goes public – Includes four Newcastle United matches

Fans have been waiting for the Premier League fixtures to be made public.

We knew that games would kick off again on Wednesday 17 June with two outstanding games due to appearing in the League Cup final.

With that then followed by a full Premier League round of games around the weekend of Saturday 20 June.

Now on Thursday afternoon with 13 days to go until PL football returns, The Times have revealed that the 20 clubs were presented with a provisional set of Premier League fixtures, up to and including Thursday 2 June.

This provisional set of fixtures (see below) covers those two outstanding matches on 17 June (Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal), plus three full rounds of PL games, plus the FA Cup quarter-finals. So four Newcastle matches included in the list below.

***However, this exclusive from The Times does warn that between four and six of these Premier League games listed below are likely to be moved before the final schedule is confirmed and published.

The four provisional Newcastle United fixtures are as follows, then the full list of games revealed by The Times:

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United – kick-off: 2pm – broadcaster: Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 24

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa – kick-off: 6pm – broadcaster: Sky Sports

Sunday 28 June

FA Cup quarter-final: Newcastle United vs Manchester City – kick-off: 6pm – broadcaster: BBC

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United – kick-off: 6pm – broadcaster: Sky Sports

FULL PROVISIONAL SCHEDULE FOR JUNE AND EARLY JULY

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa v Sheffield United 6pm SKY

Manchester City v Arsenal 8pm SKY

Friday, June 19

Norwich v Southampton 6pm SKY

Tottenham v Manchester United 8pm SKY

Saturday, June 20

Watford v Leicester 12.30pm BT

Brighton v Arsenal 3pm BT

West Ham v Wolves 5.30pm SKY

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 7.45pm BBC

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm SKY

Aston Villa v Chelsea 4.30pm SKY

Everton v Liverpool 7pm SKY

Monday, June 22

Manchester City v Burnley 8pm SKY

Tuesday, June 23

Southampton v Arsenal 6pm SKY

Tottenham v West Ham 8.15pm SKY

Wednesday, June 24

Manchester United v Sheffield United 6pm SKY

Newcastle v Aston Villa 6pm SKY

Norwich v Everton 6pm BBC

Liverpool v Crystal Palace 8.15pm SKY

Thursday, June 25

Burnley v Watford 6pm SKY

Leicester v Brighton 6pm SKY

Chelsea v Manchester City 8.15pm BT

Wolves v Bournemouth 8.15pm BT

Saturday, June 27

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Sheffield United v Arsenal 5pm BT

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Norwich v Manchester United 8.15pm BBC

Sunday, June 28

Aston Villa v Wolves 12pm BT

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Leicester v Chelsea 2.30pm BT

Watford v Southampton 4.30pm SKY

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Newcastle v Manchester City 6pm BBC

Monday June, 29

Crystal Palace v Burnley 8pm AMAZON

Tuesday June, 30

Brighton v Manchester United 6pm SKY

Sheffield United v Tottenham 8.15pm SKY

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth v Newcastle 6pm SKY

Everton v Leicester 6pm SKY

West Ham v Chelsea 8.15pm SKY

Thursday, July 2

Arsenal v Norwich 6pm BT

Manchester City v Liverpool 8.15pm SKY

