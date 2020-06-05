Opinion

Premier League with massive Newcastle United takeover dilemma – I’m leaving my cans in fridge for now

First of all, I want to make this absolutely clear.

I am a Toon fan (since 1974) and always will be.

I have seen the lows and dreamed in the highs when King Kev had us on the verge of being Premier League champions.

With this proposed Newcastle United takeover by Amanda Staveley and the Saudi PIF group, I, like every other NUFC fan, can start to dream of the good times again.

Or can I?

Since the takeover has gone to the Premier League for the Owners and Directors test, I have checked the news for any glimmer of hope that it gets approval but last weekend, I decided to do some research on this test.

What I found and what is cited in the mainstream media from sources such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Kashoggi’s widow etc, is potentially not looking good for NUFC.

Now before anyone jumps down my neck for saying I don’t want it to happen or that I am being a jinx to the takeover, neither is true. My colours are nailed to the wall, I am Black and White through and through. I want this to happen but I want everyone to read what I have found out and look at the bigger picture.

I started by sourcing the 2019/2020 Premier league handbook which contains all the rules for every Premiership club and all their relative information. This has the rules on the Owners and Directors test in Section F page 121 onwards. This area highlights in legal speak the rules which any person wishing to be a owner/director must abide by and not have contravened, whether in this country or any other country.

It then lists Appendix 1 (page 483) which is the exact rules to pass/fail the owners/directors test. It is this first rule which is giving me a real sense of this “aint going to happen”.

Rule 1 states:- ‘Anyone caught dishonestly receiving a programme broadcast from within the UK with intent to avoid payment.’

This is where I think the Newcastle United takeover will fail.

Please bear with me and correct me if I am wrong.

The beoutQ broadcaster who have been pirating premier league matches, rugby and cricket etc are allegedly funded and / or controlled by the Saudis for which the leader Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the top man and who happens to be in control of the Saudi PIF funding NUFC. The media claiming that the WTO have decided that there is evidence of this and are in communication with the Premier League.

Now think about the Premier League carrying out the test, does the Saudi PIF pass the test? If the Premier League believe / rely on the WTO, then the answer is NO and the consequences of this…I think you can work that out yourself.

If the Premier League approve the Saudi PIF and Staveley group, then they are condoning piracy and human rights issues as well as getting into a political bunfight that they probably don’t want, but at least us Geordie faithful will be happy and we can see an end to Mr Cashley.

To this end I see the Premier League have a massive dilemma, do they pass this and let NUFC get on with new owners along with any backlash from media and government, or fail it and we are stuck with Cashley.

I know what I want and its new owners. Until though I hear it/see it officially, I am leaving my cans in the fridge.

