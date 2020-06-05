News

Premier League official announcement: First 32 Premier League fixtures including 3 Newcastle United games

The first 32 Premier League fixtures have been confirmed.

An official Premier League announcement on Friday afternoon stating the schedule up to and including 2 July.

This follows a provisional list of Premier League fixtures that appeared in the media on Thursday but which was open to change.

The good news is that none of the three Newcastle fixtures in this initial schedule are at risk of being moved to a neutral stadium.

Also, whilst the Villa game is on BT Sport, the Sheff Utd and Bournemouth ones are on Sky Sports Pick, which means they are amongst the Sky Sports free to air games open to everybody, not just Sky Sports subscribers.

Sunday 21 June

14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 24 June

18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

Wednesday 1 July

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

Premier League official announcement:

The Premier League today confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season, if all safety requirements are in place.

All matches will be played behind closed doors. All times are BST.

See: Premier League confirms initial fixtures for season restart

Wednesday 17 June

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports)

20:15 Man City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Friday 19 June

18:00 Norwich City v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

20:15 Spurs v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 20 June

12:30 Watford v Leicester City (BT Sport)

15:00 Brighton v Arsenal (BT Sport)

17:30 West Ham v Wolves (Sky Sports)

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (BBC)

Sunday 21 June

14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

19:00 Everton v Liverpool (Sky Sports/Pick)*

Venue TBC

Monday 22 June

20:00 Man City v Burnley (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 23 June

18:00 Leicester City v Brighton (Sky Sports)

20:15 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 24 June

18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

18:00 Norwich City v Everton (BBC)

18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)

20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Thursday 25 June

18:00 Burnley v Watford (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Southampton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

20:15 Chelsea v Man City (BT Sport)

Saturday 27 June

12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

16:30 Watford v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

Monday 29 June

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)

Tuesday 30 June

20:15 Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 1 July

18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City (BT Sport)

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Everton v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

20:15 West Ham v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Thursday 2 July

18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)

20:15 Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)*

*Venue TBC

