Premier League latest test results now released

The Premier League have released the results from the latest round of virus testing

A total of 1,195 players and staff were tested on 4 June and 5 June in the sixth round of testing.

Not a single positive result amongst the 1,195 tested.

This is yet more very promising news as the Premier League moves towards playing football once again in 10 days time.

The latest news means that now there have been an overall total of 6,274 tests on Premier League players and staff, with only 13 positive results for the virus.

Even better, the most recent three rounds saw 3,522 tests and only one positive.

The five rounds of testing so far showing:

First round was 748 tests and 6 positive.

Second round being 996 tests and 2 positive.

Third round was 1,008 tests and only 4 of them positive.

Fourth round was 1,130 tests and 0 positive.

Fifth round was 1,197 tests and 1 positive.

Sixth round was 1,195 tests and 0 positive.

The Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week.

The 17 June is when Premier League games are set to restart and England is one of at least 21 European countries who plan to have competitive football matches back up and running before the end of June, with a handful still waiting for a date from their respective governments.

Only the top tiers in Scotland, France, Holland and Belgium having ended their seasons early with games still outstanding.

