News

Premier League form table looking sweeter ahead of Newcastle United v Aston Villa

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Aston Villa.

The form table now making much better reading as we look ahead to Wednesday’s match.

Newcastle had been on a run of only one win in 10 Premier League matches until consecutive wins against Southampton and Sheffield United, both those victories aided by red cards for the opposition when the games were goalless.

That places Newcastle United now a respectable eleventh in the Premier League form table.

Picking up eight points from a possible 18, with two wins, two draws and two defeats.

As for Aston Villa, it looks grim.

They are twentieth and rock bottom in the Premier League form table with five defeats and only one point from that very fortunate draw against Sheff Utd, technology and officials somehow failing to notice the keeper was standing behind the line with the ball.

Overall atrocious form as their last 21 Premier League games have seen Villa lose 14, draw three and win only four.

Looking ahead, with Bournemouth away and West Ham at home, Newcastle not only have three of the bottom four PL clubs to play, they are also three of the four worst in this Premier League form table.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

Aston Villa’s last six results with latest one listed first:

Villa 1 Chelsea 2

Villa 0 Sheffield Utd 0

Leicester 4 Villa 0

Southampton 2 Villa 0

Villa 2 Spurs 3

Bournemouth 2 Villa 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 3 Sheffield Utd 0

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0

