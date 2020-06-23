Opinion

Premier League confirming latest impressive results from testing

The Premier League have released the results from the latest round of virus testing.

A total of 1,829 players and staff were tested in recent days in the tenth round of testing.

The Premier League confirming one positive result amongst the 1,829 tested, though no mention of which club.

The latest news means that now there have been an overall total of 12,057 tests on Premier League players and staff, with only 18 positive results for the virus.

These latest results coming out as the Premier League have just completed their first full round of fixtures after restart.

Very encouraging that numbers are so low and credit to the organisation and discipline of those involved, undoubtedly helped by learning lessons from the very successful earlier restart of the Bundesliga.

Obviously in an ideal world there would be zero positives throughout this testing process but the figures absolutely support the decision to complete the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Including this latest tenth round of testing results, the most recent seven rounds have seen 9,305 tests and only six positives.

The eight rounds of testing so far showing:

First round was 748 tests and 6 positive.

Second round being 996 tests and 2 positive.

Third round was 1,008 tests and only 4 of them positive.

Fourth round was 1,130 tests and 0 positive.

Fifth round was 1,197 tests and 1 positive.

Sixth round was 1,195 tests and 0 positive.

Seventh round was 1,213 tests and 1 positive.

Eighth round was 1,200 tests and 2 positives.

Ninth round was 1,541 tests and 1 positive

Tenth round was 1,829 tests and 1 positive

The Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week.

