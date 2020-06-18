News

Premier League confirm the latest testing includes positive result

The Premier League have released the results from the latest round of virus testing.

A total of 1,541 players and staff were tested earlier this week in the ninth round of testing.

The Premier League confirming one positive result amongst the 1,541 tested, though no mention of which club.

The latest news means that now there have been an overall total of 10,228 tests on Premier League players and staff, with only 17 positive results for the virus.

These latest results come the day after matches finally kicked off on Wednesday night.

Including this latest ninth round of testing results, the most recent six rounds have seen 7,476 tests and only five positives.

The eight rounds of testing so far showing:

First round was 748 tests and 6 positive.

Second round being 996 tests and 2 positive.

Third round was 1,008 tests and only 4 of them positive.

Fourth round was 1,130 tests and 0 positive.

Fifth round was 1,197 tests and 1 positive.

Sixth round was 1,195 tests and 0 positive.

Seventh round was 1,213 tests and 1 positive.

Eighth round was 1,200 tests and 2 positives.

Ninth round was 1,541 tests and 1 positive

The Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week.

