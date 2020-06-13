News

Premier League confirm Newcastle United takeover hasn’t been blocked and is ‘ongoing’ – NUST

An interesting update on the Newcastle United takeover, especially for those fans worrying that the deal has been blocked.

Understandable concerns for many as the relevant papers were passed to the Premier League over nine weeks ago, from Mike Ashley and those bidding to buy the club – Amanda Staveley, Saudi PIF and the Reuben brothers (pictured above).

However, the Premier League have now confirmed that rather than being blocked, the Newcastle United takeover is ‘still not completed but ongoing’.

The news has come from the NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) in an update to members.

The information coming after earlier this week, NUST were part of a Premier League Network Meeting, organised by the Football Supporters Association, and in attendance was Bill Bush, an Executive Director at the Premier League.

The Trust saying (see below) that the status of the NUFC takeover was one of a number of issues raised at the meeting.

Amongst the other issues covered, it was confirmed that as things stand, none of Newcastle’s remaining Premier League fixtures will be moved to a neutral stadium.

As for Mike Ashley still refusing to allow any refunds on now worthless match tickets and remaining games of season tickets (and continuing to take advance payments for the 2020/21 season), Newcastle the only PL club to be not offering refunds so far, the Premier League have promised to raise this issue with Mike Ashley and his minions.

The NUST update:

Dear member,

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust attended the latest Premier League Network Meeting earlier this week organised by the Football Supporters Association, and in attendance was Bill Bush, an Executive Director at the Premier League.

The meeting was understandably vastly centered on the restart of the Premier League next week. Despite initial concerns raised by football policing units to the Premier League, all of Newcastle United’s games will take place at their intended venues, pending any potential complications that arise in the future.

A big issue around the Premier League right now is the issuing of refunds to supporters for games that will be taking place behind closed doors. As has been well reported by ourselves and both local and national media, we are the only set of supporters yet to hear from their football club with regards to refunds. We have since taken legal advice and will update members at a later date.

* Newcastle United season ticket holders, and individual ticket holders are due refunds for five Premier League home games.

* Newcastle United fans are due refunds for Manchester City at home in the FA Cup.

* Around 1100 Newcastle fans are due a refund for Bournemouth away in the Premier League

* Supporters who are currently on the 10-year season ticket price freeze have seen payments taken in full for next season or 4 months of direct debit payments for those on the monthly payment scheme

* NUST contacted Newcastle United on March 18th regarding future Season Ticket payments given the likelihood of games being played behind closed doors

* NUST has sent numerous emails and has had phone calls with NUFC but the club retains the stance that nothing is confirmed.

* Newcastle United is the last Premier League team yet to inform their supporters about refund options or to even communicate its position

We did raise this issue with the Premier League and despite ticketing operations being in the hands of the individual clubs, they did say they’d talk to Newcastle United on our behalf. It must be stressed that this isn’t a guarantee of an outcome, we are firmly reliant on the duty of Newcastle United to abide by its duties to supporters. However, it is positive that the Premier League listened to the Trust, understood our concerns and we hope to hear back from them on the matter.

It was also confirmed to the Trust that the potential takeover is still not completed but ongoing. The Premier League stressed to the Trust their ownership test is stricter than many are led to believe.

* Almost 97% of our members are in favour of the proposed takeover

* NUST has discussed the takeover situation with numerous media outlets, locally, nationally, and internationally.

Other matters such as the phased return to stadia for football fans were raised. Whilst the Premier League will follow all of the health and safety advice given by the government before making it possible, it was stressed by all in attendance that football clubs must ensure they liaise with their supporters as how to approach the situation fairly and safely when it arises.

The point was also raised to the Premier League that clubs who continue to fail to communicate with their fans should be challenged accordingly in association with the rules set by the Premier League on fan engagement. We look on with particular interest on this one.

If/when we have any further developments that we could possibly provide our members, we’ll be sure to relay that information to you.

Thank you for reading.

Board

NUFC Trust

(To join thousands of other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

