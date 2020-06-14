News

Premier League confirm latest testing includes positive results

The Premier League have released the results from the latest round of virus testing.

A total of 1,200 players and staff were tested on 11 June and 12 June in the eighth round of testing.

The Premier League confirming two positive results amongst the 1,200 tested.

The latest news means that now there have been an overall total of 8,687 tests on Premier League players and staff, with only 16 positive results for the virus.

These latest results a slight disappointment as the Premier League moves towards playing football once again in three days time.

Before these latest eight round of testing results, the most recent four rounds before that had seen 4,635 tests and only two positives.

The eight rounds of testing so far showing:

First round was 748 tests and 6 positive.

Second round being 996 tests and 2 positive.

Third round was 1,008 tests and only 4 of them positive.

Fourth round was 1,130 tests and 0 positive.

Fifth round was 1,197 tests and 1 positive.

Sixth round was 1,195 tests and 0 positive.

Seventh round was 1,213 tests and 1 positive.

Eighth round was 1,213 tests and 1 positive.

The Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week.

Norwich City have confirmed that one of their players is one of the two to test positive in this eighth and latest round of Premier League tests.

The latest testing took place on Thursday and Friday, with Norwich beating Spurs 2-1 in a friendly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium also on Friday.

Spurs have confirmed they had no positive tests and said the Norwich player had “no close contacts” with their team, the so far unnamed Norwich player will now self isolate for seven days and miss the restart of the Premier League.

BBC Sport report that Spurs have said that ‘the club was following the Government’s definition of “close contact” as being within two metres of a confirmed case for 15 minutes or more’ and that ‘The Norwich player in question has confirmed he had no ‘close contacts’ with our team yesterday and our squad has also verified this.’

