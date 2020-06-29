Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings after 2-0 defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 16 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 2-0 defeat at St James Park.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Sunday 28 June 6.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Manchester City:

De Bruyne 37 pen, Sterling 68

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Man City 76% (82%) Newcastle 24% (18%)

Total shots were Man City 20 (15) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 4 (3) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose (Lazaro 75), Hayden (Matty Longstaff 79), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Joelinton 65), Carroll (Gayle 65), Saint-Maximin (Yedlin 74)

Unused Subs:

Dúbravka, Shelvey, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

