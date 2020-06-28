News

Pep Guardiola says he could be missing these seven players at Newcastle United tonight

Pep Guardiola still has plenty to aim for despite defeat at Chelsea on Thursday confirming Liverpool as Premier League champions.

August will see Manchester City restart their Champions League campaign, leading 2-1 in their last 16 tie after winning away at Real Madrid in the first leg.

However, Pep Guardiola says that his focus is ‘absolutely Newcastle’ at this moment in time.

A win at St James Park would take them to Wembley and another step closer to potentially winning an eighth domestic cup competition in ten years.

From Newcastle’s perspective, whilst they have injury worries of their own, nice to hear that Pep Guardiola has plenty of his own.

The Man City boss admitting that he could have as many as seven players unavailable for tonight’s match.

Fernandinho is banned after the red card on Thursday, whilst Sergio Aguero will miss the rest of the season after knee surgery.

Joao Cancelo, Claudio Bravo and Eric Garcia were already reported to be set to be unavailable through injury.

Now Pep Guardiola says John Stones definitely won’t play against Newcastle either.

Whilst Phil Foden could make it seven players in total that will be missing at St James Park. Foden scored twice and was man of the match against Burnley in the 5-0 win but then missed Chelsea due to picking up a knock in that game.

Pep Guardiola not sure whether the young midfielder will make his matchday squad on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola speaking ahead of facing Newcastle United, asked if John Stones was fit to return:

“No, he is still injured. We knew it.

“After lockdown with the lack of preparation time, it was difficult.

“Sergio Aguero will be missed – maybe for the rest of the season.

“Phil Foden had a kick in the first minutes against Burnley and now Fernandinho is out with suspension.

“We knew these things might happen. We have to try and survive and qualify for the top four.

“Our focus [now] is Newcastle – absolutely Newcastle.

“Right now, the FA Cup is a priority because it is the next game and we can get to Wembley again in the semis.

“Newcastle have the weapons to punish us.

“It is the most important game and after Sunday, we fight to finish second in Premier League and qualify for Champions League – and after that we prepare for Madrid.

“When we won the league with 100 points, we won it a long time in advance and we continued.

“Of course we are going to try and beat Newcastle and the last few games of the Premier League and arrive in the best condition as possible for the Champions League.

“I am incredibly excited for this part of the season and the next one.

“After, we will see. I am incredibly excited to be in this club, to try and do our best.

“I don’t want to think too far in front.

“Now it is Sunday.

“We need to recover, the last 15 minutes against Chelsea was so demanding with 10 v 11.”

