Paul Merson ‘Newcastle United could be on glass mountain with moccasin slippers on’

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United, again.

Not for the first time, what he says doesn’t quite add up…

Paul Merson declaring: ‘I think they [Newcastle] have a very good top manager, I think the manager [Steve Bruce] is top drawer, I really do. I think it is disrespectful that you hear names being thrown [about], who is going to be manager when the takeover happens. For me, Steve Bruce ticks every box.’

Merson has repeatedly said how great a manager Steve Bruce is and even claimed that if new owners came in and appointed a new manager and spent money on players, they would probably be relegated.

Funnily enough, Paul Merson only ever says Steve Bruce is so great in relation to Newcastle United and it would be ridiculous to get rid of him, never saying what a dream it would be if his beloved Arsenal could attract a manager such as Bruce.

What is bizarre about Merson’s latest rallying call in support of the NUFC Head Coach, is that everything else he says actually undermines Steve Bruce!

Paul Merson thinks that Newcastle are the one club who could drop from what looks relative safety and end up relegated: ‘Because if they lose three games in a week, I think they [Newcastle] could be the team that could be on the glass mountain with moccasin slippers on.’

If Steve Bruce does indeed ‘tick all the boxes’, why is he likely to be the one who could allow such a disaster to happen?

Merson also lays out how negatively the Newcastle boss sets the team up and invites trouble in doing so, ‘getting 33% of the ball at virtually every home game, concentration levels have to be high’ in games.

Paul Merson paints an even bleaker picture of Bruce’s managerial credentials when crediting the Newcastle fans for the home record of only conceding 12 goals, saying that the NUFC supporters keep the players ‘honest’ at St James Park with maximum concentration.

The fact that no team have conceded less than Newcastle have at home but only Villa (32) have conceded more away from home than Newcastle (29), actually backs this up from Paul Merson.

The reality though, as the fans well know, is that Steve Bruce has simply proved to have had incredible luck. The vast majority of points (21) have came at home and to get five wins and six draws at St James Park when scoring only 12 goals in 14 PL matches, is proof of that luck.

Steve Bruce has somehow fluked his way to 35 points when all the stats point to a team that should be in the relegation zone. So long as Bruce doesn’t put on his ‘moccasin slippers’ and Martin Dubravka continues his heroics in goal, even Paul Merson’s ‘top drawer’ manager shouldn’t be able to get Newcastle relegated from this position.

Paul Merson talking to Sky Sports:

“Newcastle [now] don’t have the fans to carry them along, you know, which is a massive thing for them at home.

“They set up a certain way and you know, concentration levels for me are going to dip with the Newcastle defenders.

“I think the fans keep them honest, they keep them honest, they keep their concentration levels up.

“When you are a team that are getting around 33% of the ball at home virtually every home game, concentration levels have to be high.

“Without the fans behind them, I see that dropping now.

“I think they [Newcastle] have a very good top manager, I think the manager [Steve Bruce] is top drawer, I really do.

“I think it is disrespectful that you hear names being thrown [about], who is going to be manager when the takeover happens.

“For me, Steve Bruce ticks every box.

“I think they will be safe but I think they have to start well in this next week or two.

“Because if they lose three games in a week, I think they [Newcastle] could be the team that could be on the glass mountain with moccasin slippers on.”

