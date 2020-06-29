News

NUFC boss says it is now time for a Newcastle United takeover decision

The Newcastle United takeover was back on the agenda on Sunday night.

Steve Bruce pointing to it as something that helped contribute to the dire defeat to Manchester City, a predictable FA Cup loss but the manner of it was so depressing, Newcastle never having anything resembling a proper go at the visitors at any time in the match.

The NUFC Head Coach saying after the defeat that the Newcastle United takeover dragging on so long: ‘is not healthy for anybody’ at the club, including himself and the players.

As he so often does, Steve Bruce referring to something as an excuse but then claiming he isn’t using it as such…’We can’t use what is going on [with the Newcastle United takeover] as an excuse, but we need a bit of clarity, and for it to be put to bed one way or another.’

It was very interesting to see Steve Bruce prepared (allowed…told?) to say: ‘I’m led to believe that it is the Premier League that is stalling all of these negotiations. If that is the case, they need to come and make a decision sooner rather than later.’

With Bruce following a strict club script at his press conferences on anything important / controversial (for example, repeatedly blaming Matty Longstaff for not signing a new contract), for most Newcastle fans, Steve Bruce’s words on the Newcastle United takeover surely must have been scripted by Mike Ashley’s people.

Fans taking this as a clear sign of Ashley wanting to show a very public frustration with the Premier League not having given a conclusion on the takeover as yet.

Mike Ashley obviously having the £300m+ from the NUFC sale earmarked for propping up his retail empire and buying up more struggling brands / companies.

With the fantasy of FA Cup progress now well and truly killed off, a Premier League position of 14th but no realistic chance of relegation (or any potential of achieving anything in terms of up the Premier League) with seven games left, the Newcastle United takeover is the only thing that matters.

Steve Bruce and his players are paid a lot of money to put up with any negatives that come their way when working for Newcastle United and it is the NUFC fans who deserve to have ‘clarity’ with this Newcastle United takeover.

The mess that the club will be in if it isn’t concluded in the very near future just doesn’t bear thinking about, especially if the answer from the Premier League ends up being a no.

The idea of at last seeing the back of Mike Ashley is about the only thing that has kept most of us going during these recent months.

Steve Bruce talking about the Newcastle United takeover on Sunday night:

“I think everybody needs a bit of clarity.

“I’m led to believe that it is the Premier League that is stalling all of these negotiations.

“If that is the case, they need to come and make a decision sooner rather than later.

“It is not healthy for anybody.

“For me personally though, we have got another game on Wednesday (at Bournemouth) and we have given ourselves a wonderful opportunity.

“We can’t use what is going on [with the Newcastle United takeover] as an excuse, but we need a bit of clarity, and for it to be put to bed one way or another.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Sunday 28 June 6.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Manchester City:

De Bruyne 37 pen, Sterling 68

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Man City 76% (82%) Newcastle 24% (18%)

Total shots were Man City 20 (15) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 4 (3) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose (Lazaro 75), Hayden (Matty Longstaff 79), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Joelinton 65), Carroll (Gayle 65), Saint-Maximin (Yedlin 74)

Unused Subs:

Dúbravka, Shelvey, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

