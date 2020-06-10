News

Now released – Premier League latest test results

The Premier League have released the results from the latest round of virus testing

A total of 1,213 players and staff were tested on 8 June and 9 June in the seventh round of testing.

Only one positive result amongst the 1,213 tested.

These latest results showing no obvious obstacles as the Premier League moves towards playing football once again in seven days time.

The latest news means that now there have been an overall total of 7,487 tests on Premier League players and staff, with only 14 positive results for the virus.

Even better, the most recent four rounds saw 4,635 tests and only two positives.

The seven rounds of testing so far showing:

First round was 748 tests and 6 positive.

Second round being 996 tests and 2 positive.

Third round was 1,008 tests and only 4 of them positive.

Fourth round was 1,130 tests and 0 positive.

Fifth round was 1,197 tests and 1 positive.

Sixth round was 1,195 tests and 0 positive.

Seventh round was 1,213 tests and 1 positive.

The Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week.

The 17 June is when Premier League games are set to restart and England is one of at least 21 European countries who plan to have competitive football matches back up and running before the end of June, only the top tiers in Scotland, France, Holland and Belgium having ended their seasons early with games still outstanding.

