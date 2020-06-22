Player Ratings

Newcastle v Sheffield United player ratings from fans – Fair reflection of what happened on Sunday

The results of the Newcastle v Sheffield United player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans to what they watched on Sunday.

I think these collective NUFC supporter ratings give a very fair reflection of what happened on Sunday.

A clear man of the match seeing Allan Saint-Maximin (8.7) rated easily the highest, scored the opening goal and easily Newcastle’s biggest threat throughout.

There then followed an even split, five of the other starting eleven getting 7.0 or higher, the other five starters below that mark.

Matt Ritchie (7.8) rated second highest, a typically energetic performance and he got an assist for ASM’s goal and then lashed home the second goal from outside the box.

Isaac Hayden (7.4) was dominant in midfield, whilst Miguel Almiron (7.3) got an assist for the third goal and also played in Joelinton in the first half, when the Brazilian completely messed up a great chance.

Federico Fernandez (7.2) was United’s best defender as is so often the case.

Martin Dubravka (7.0) looked comfortable throughout and not a great deal to do, as he kept a clean sheet in his 79th consecutive PL start, that makes it around five and a half hours of PL football since he last conceded a goal.

The very lowest rating is Danny Rose (5.5), maybe a bit harsh but he was poor at times in the first half when any threat from the away team came from his side of the pitch.

Defenders Manquillo and Lascelles both rated by fans at 6.6, putting in steady performances, whilst Joelinton also gets the same rating as he missed that sitter in the first half but to his credit kept on going. Got a goal at last as he took advantage of the extra space as Sheffield United tired and became a little ragged and demoralised in the closing stages.

Jonjo Shelvey (6.9) was pretty quiet and steadily went about his job, maybe more disciplined and hard working than normal.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 9.30pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 – Sunday 21 June 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 55, Ritchie 69, Joelinton 78

Sheff Utd:

Red card for Egan 50

Possession was Sheff Utd 54% Newcastle 46%

Total shots were Sheff Utd 7 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 Newcastle 8

Corners were Sheff Utd 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey (Schar 85), Ritchie (Yedlin 90+2), Almiron (Lazaro 85), Joelinton (Carroll 79), Saint-Maximin (Bentaleb 79)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gayle, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

