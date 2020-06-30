Player Ratings

Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings from fans – Brutal

The results of the Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

With Steve Bruce’s tactics so negative and at no point in the game Newcastle having any kind of a go, a difficult game really for marking the players.

It was quite literally attack against defence and the only credible NUFC chance was created by Man City.

It was bizarre to leave out Newcastle’s best player for the biggest game of the season NUFC had left, but in the circumstances Karl Darlow (5.7) did ok and was man of the match for the home side. Dubravka is one of the best in the league though, so many fans wonder whether he might have saved Sterling’s goal. Anyway, Newcastle didn’t lose because of the keeper.

Isaac Hayden (5.0) rated next best, doing his best against overwhelming odds to staunch the flow of Man City attacks.

Six other players were rated 4.somethings.

Andy Carroll (4.9) third highest rated as left isolated and feeding on scraps, whilst a well below par ASM (4.7) was still rated fourth highest, getting an assist (or at least it should have been!) when putting in the low cross for Gayle, after Otamendi had given the ball away.

No surprise that the other four to get 4.something marks are all defenders.

Fernandez (4.7) was United’s best defender yet again with clearances and blocks, Manquillo (4.6) battled away, Rose (4.6) did not too bad as his side of the pitch was repeatedly targeted by Walker and Mahrez, whilst Lascelles (4.5) never gave up.

There were a trio of players rated far lower than the rest.

Miguel Almiron (3.7) hardly featured in a game where Bruce’s tactics gave zero chance for attacking players to impress, whilst it was such a tough game for Sean Longstaff (3.3) to get his first match action in four months.

Bottom of the pile was Fabian Schar (2.9), not great throughout and such a daft penalty to give away. With only one Premier League start since New Year’s day, I get the impression that the Swiss defender and Steve Bruce aren’t the biggest fans of each other.

None of the subs impressed and Dwight Gayle (2.2) rated lowest of all after missing NUFC’s only chance from six yards.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 6.30am Tuesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 – Sunday 28 June 6.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Manchester City:

De Bruyne 37 pen, Sterling 68

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Man City 76% (82%) Newcastle 24% (18%)

Total shots were Man City 20 (15) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 4 (3) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose (Lazaro 75), Hayden (Matty Longstaff 79), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Joelinton 65), Carroll (Gayle 65), Saint-Maximin (Yedlin 74)

Unused Subs:

Dúbravka, Shelvey, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

