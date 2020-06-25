Player Ratings

Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings from fans – Tells a story

The results of the Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans to what they watched on Wednesday night.

I think these collective NUFC supporter ratings give a very fair reflection of what happened against Villa.

A clear man of the match seeing Allan Saint-Maximin (7.7) yet again rated easily the highest, easily Newcastle’s biggest threat throughout.

Not a single other NUFC player rated 7.0 or higher by fans, with the next best seeing five other starters getting 6.0 or better.

Best of those was Fernandez (6.4) who was yet again Newcastle’s best defender.

You then have the fans rating the steady Manquillo (6.3) and best midfielder (6.3) joint third best.

Whilst the other credible ratings also went to defensive players, Lascelles (6.1) and Rose (6.2).

As for the weakest, Joelinton (4.9) rarely featured or threatened, whilst Almiron (4.9) had one of his quieter games.

Shelvey (5.1) the same, whilst Dubravka (5.4) did nothing wrong until letting in the soft equaliser.

Ritchie (5.7) had his usual endeavour but little impact going forward.

Carroll (6.6) and Gayle (6.4) getting recognition for coming off the bench and combining for the equaliser.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 1.30pm Thursday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Wednesday 24 June 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 68

Aston Villa:

El Mohamady 83

Possession was Villa 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Villa 14 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Villa 2 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 9 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Benetaleb 86), Shelvey, Ritchie (Gayle 67), Almiron (Lazaro 86), Joelinton (Carroll 64), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Schar

Crowd: 00,000

