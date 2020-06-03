Opinion

Newcastle United – Who is steering our ship?

Seeing Matty Longstaff about to sign for another club shows that there is no one looking after the best interests of Newcastle United at the moment.

That is looking at it from both a business and a footballing point of view.

Matty is potentially the best product to have emerged from what could be classed as a poor youth development programme that the club seems to operate under.

If reports are correct and Matty is due to leave for warmer climates in Italy, Newcastle are set for a £400k development compensation, which would be financial suicide for Newcastle, especially in today’s crazy market for a 20 year old ‘Hot Prospect’ who has made 8 appearances in his debut season, scoring two goals in the Premier League and one FA cup goal, whilst also representing England at Under 20 Level.

Steve Bruce is a massive fan of him and I’m sure he would repeat the words he echoed earlier this year when saying he “hoped Matty stays at the club” – from a footballing point of view, this shows than Steve Bruce thinks he is capable of having an impact for Newcastle in the future and has proven this when called upon this term, as the stats above show.

I’m sure these words would have been heard by Lee Charnley, and even Mike Ashley, but here we find ourselves at the beginning of June, less than 27 days until his contract ends and reports suggest he is going to Udinese on £30k a week.

From a business point of view, this stance by Newcastle doesn’t make sense either.

Jack Colback has rotted on loan at lower league teams and trained with the reserves for the past 2+ seasons earning £40k a week in the process whilst adding nothing to the cause. We seem happy with this arrangement which comes to the end of his allotted agreement at the same time as Matty, which shows, if Colback is to go, there are surplus wages available to match Udinese’s offer (and have £10k change a week).

The second point is that if Matty was to sign a longer-term contract, Newcastle United could request a fee for his services way in excess of the £400k we are set to receive, even if it was to buy out the remainder of his contract.

We could also set a minimum release clause of £10m+, he could easily be worth more than that if he carries on along a similar line of progression over the next couple of seasons and finds his name among the first on the team sheet, which is possible.

This proves from a business point of view, Newcastle United are not looking after our best interests in both the short or long term.

Who is steering our ship?

Are the current regime really not interested if the takeover collapses and we have lost the best product out of our system for £400k?

Are the potential new owners saying “Let him go, we need the money available for bigger and better than Longstaff when we finalise the takeover?”

Even they must see the potential in the lad, not just from a football stance but surely the business stance also?

I think we, as the fans, the staff at the club and indeed the players, need to be informed of what is happening at the club here and now and what they intend the future to look like, if the takeover does or doesn’t happen.

As for reports linking us to every Tom, Dick or Harry, they are just not worth the paper they are written on, as we can’t even sort out the future of the hottest prospect of the club right now, so why would we take a punt on a French unproven 21 year old midfielder for £30m plus wages? Makes no sense when we have that at our disposal already. There may be scouts and agents looking at deals but who will sign them off?

Certainly not the current regime that’s for sure!

