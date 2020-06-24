News

Newcastle United takeover – NUST legal counsel writes to Premier League in support of new owners

It is now eleven weeks since the Newcastle United takeover was passed to the Premier League.

Eleven weeks later there is still no announcement confirming the deal.

Nor indeed any update from anybody involved in any way (buyers, seller, Premier League) in the takeover process.

Instead, we have seen a random assortment of individuals and organisations covered in the media, those objecting to the Newcastle United takeover.

Many of these writing to the Premier League and / or the government explaining (telling them!) why they shouldn’t allow the deal to go through.

It has been quite crazy the amount of coverage given to many of these people, particularly when in almost every case it is simply repeating the same points over and over again. Not new evidence for the Premier League to consider.

Just look at the most recent example, last week a lone MP (SNP’s Angus MacNeil) wrote to the government speaking out against the Newcastle United takeover. It was quite embarrassing just how widely reported this was, including BBC Sport really pushing it.

To try and redress the balance, NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) have engaged legal counsel to write to the Premier League on their behalf (see below) in favour of the deal going ahead, reflecting the fact that 97% of members (around 10,000 I understand at the last count) voted in support of the new potential ownership in a recent poll.

It will be interesting to see now just what coverage this gets.

Somebody writing to the Premier League on behalf of 10,000 Newcastle fans (and many more who aren’t NUST members), as compared to what happened when that lone MP, with absolutely no direct link / interest whatsoever to our football club, region etc, wrote to the government.

NUST update sent to members:

‘TAKEOVER – NUST WRITE TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Legal Counsel instructed by NUST has now written to the Premier League in support of the prospective takeover.

We have seen a number of attempts to discredit this takeover and Newcastle fans during the extended period in which the Premier League has been considering the takeover in the context of its Owners and Directors test.

In light of our member survey which showed 97% of NUST members are in favour of the takeover, we took the decision to engage Counsel to stand up for our members and express the view that our members overwhelmingly support the takeover.

The letter, sent to Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, also sets out legal analysis that counters the opposition to the PIF’s involvement in the proposed takeover of NUFC that has been communicated to the Premier League by other parties.’

