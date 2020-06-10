Opinion

‘Newcastle United takeover in turmoil and open talks with Philippe Coutinho’ – Groundhog Day…Again!

I’m looking at the Newcastle United headlines on this rainy Wednesday morning on Tyneside.

There appears to be a pretty even split.

Half the headlines telling us that talks are already in progress for Philippe Coutinho to very soon be unveiled as a Newcastle player.

Whilst the other half telling us the Newcastle United takeover is ‘in turmoil’ and Premier League in ‘an impossible position’ with the Saudi bid.

I’m no genius but surely at least half these headlines can’t have any truth behind them.

If the NUFC takeover isn’t happening, then neither is Philippe Coutinho. ‘Newcastle United takeover in turmoil and open talks with Philippe Coutinho’ just don’t go together.

Here are just a small selection of the Wednesday morning headlines:

The Star:

‘Newcastle open talks with Philippe Coutinho as Barcelona make transfer decision’

The Mail:

‘Newcastle ‘have already started talks’ to sign Philippe Coutinho and end his Barcelona nightmare’

The Mirror:

‘Newcastle takeover in turmoil with £300m deal struggling to pass Premier League checks’

The Mirror:

‘Premier League needs Newcastle to thrive – but Saudi takeover leaves them in impossible situation’

The Chronicle:

‘Newcastle takeover news LIVE – Report claims Premier League in ‘impossible situation’ over Saudi bid’

To be honest, this feels all very Groundhog Day…

I reckon you could go back to pretty much any previous week from the last two or three months and find there were any number of days each of the weeks, when you woke up to the same headlines, often conflicting.

Newspapers claiming exclusives and / or inside knowledge from sources / sauces that are simply invented, or at best, trying to find the genuine one like a needle in the haystack.

Bottom line is that to get our attention, the newspapers have to come up with a new dramatic story every day, or every hour it seems in some cases.

Which is a bit tricky when the big big story, the Newcastle United takeover, is happening behind closed doors, and none of the newspapers (with very rare exception(s)) have a clue.

Newcastle United are not in talks with Philippe Coutinho and nor were they a week ago, two weeks ago, four weeks ago, six weeks ago, or eight weeks ago.

As for the takeover, it is being handled by the Premier League lawyers and we can be pretty certain they are not on the phone each day updating these in the know journalists.

I am very confident the Newcastle United takeover will happen but it won’t be played out in public, in the newspapers, drip fed to the fans.

The newspapers / journalists know fine well that it will be just like when Mike Ashley bought Hall’s shares, the takeover will be announced and not one of them will have a clue the statement was coming.

A bit the same as when we sign Philippe Coutinho…

