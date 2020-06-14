Opinion

‘Newcastle United takeover – If it had been Manchester United it would have been done and dusted by now’

The Newcastle United takeover, football suspended, football now returning, Mike Ashley’s actions (and inactions), dealing with the virus situation in general, playing matches behind closed doors.

All subjects that Newcastle United fans have had to deal with in recent months.

Ahead of the Magpies returning to competitive action, we have asked some regular and irregular contributors to The Mag, to answer some varying sets of questions relating to themselves and NUFC.

First up is Brian Standen.

How would you describe the impact of these last three or four months on yourself?

Workwise it has been been a challenge, as rather than furlough staff we gave ours to pharmaceutical companies to help with medical deliveries, so have been very busy.

Of course missing the pub, the football and some family.

Being a Newcastle United fan, has that been a help or a hindrance in coping with these virus impacted times?

Initially we were distracted by the takeover saga, there is no doubt it is happening, but the objections are very frustrating given there has been Saudi influence in the PL for years.

If it had been Manchester United I’m convinced it would have been done and dusted by now.

I am even bored with it now to be honest.

Newcastle win the FA Cup, their first domestic trophy in 65 years, and there isn’t a single Newcastle fan there to see it happen. Discuss.

It would be typical if that was to happen but long way to go yet.

Empty stadium benefits nobody so all we can do is sit back and watch from afar!

One thing though, I don’t think the pain of defeat or joy of winning is the same from my armchair.

Is football without fans pointless, or is it just not as good?

Pointless, simple as that. Should cease it all now until this is all over.

Are you in favour of the Saudi PIF takeover of Newcastle United?

Very much in favour, Saudi has an awful record for sure but they have made moves to improve.

Saudi vision 2030 includes all kinds of sports, boxing and golf have already held huge events, F1 and football are on their radar and while it does not right wrongs, they have to start somewhere and be allowed to.

What observations do you have about the media coverage of the potential takeover?

Most articles are just a rehash or recycle of others, I stopped reading them weeks ago.

How confident are you, as a percentage, that the NUFC will happen?

I am 100% convinced it will happen, these people will be well prepared for any questions.

What do you think about the way Mike Ashley has ran Newcastle United during this virus crisis (furloughing staff, no refunds on tickets/season tickets, advance payments taken for 2020/21 season tickets etc etc)?

Mike Ashley is Mike Ashley, I expected nothing different.

A small piece of me tells me his hands are tied until business is complete but with him who knows?

Do you feel this takeover is the pivotal moment for Newcastle United, that whichever way it goes will dictate the future of the club for a long long time?

Absolutely, destined to be also rans without it but it will take us another level when it goes through. Not just on the pitch, I Would expect stadium expansion to be part of their plans also.

Do you think the takeover is taking this long because there is something stopping it happening, this is just how long it takes, or do the Premier League have to be seen to taking a long time…or any other thoughts on why no announcement yet?

I just think it’s due to ongoing current situation and it may still be a while – but it will happen.

If the takeover happens, what ideally should happen with each of these four…

Steve Bruce – replaced

Matty Longstaff – new deal

Lee Charnley – replaced

Andy Carroll – released

If you could press a magic button, would you choose to have pubs open as normal, or fans able to go to football matches as normal?

Both – but choice would be pub first, have been apart from friends and family too long.

