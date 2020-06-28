Opinion

‘Newcastle United takeover – Feeling powerless I sent this letter to the Premier League’

Still no news on the Newcastle United takeover.

So, feeling powerless as usual, I decided to write to the Premier League through their generic ‘contact us’ email.

I am as aware as anybody that they will likely not read it.

Even more certain that they won’t take any notice, but it made me feel better for a few minutes, here it is:

‘I am writing in regard to the proposed Newcastle United takeover by the consortium led by PiF of Saudi Arabia.

Whilst I appreciate that due to the global pandemic and the issues with convening that it is and has caused, it remains that the amount of time, and more importantly, the lack of communication on any level is an absolute disgrace for an organisation which by definition is there to further the interests of its constituent clubs.

While also noting the confidentiality of the workings of the owners and directors test, the fact that this has now been ongoing for over 3 months, leaving the club in an impossible position regarding contracts, scouting, REFUNDS of match and season tickets is nothing short of a scandal. I hope you are aware of the perception of ineptitude on your organisation as a result, you will be remembered for this shambles for a long time.

The adverse effect that this prolonged silence has caused to fans mental health, especially during the lockdown, cannot be understated, and most frustratingly, this could be eased by some form of general comments on the likely revised timescale for such an apparently unprecedentedly complex test.

Finally, and this is only my personal opinion, of which I’m sure you care little, your new Chief Executive, Richard Masters, hiding behind the confidentiality of the process, is coming across very badly in his public appearances, almost arrogant. Nobody is expecting him to tell us Amanda Staveley’s account balance, but his blatant disregard for our club and fans is infuriating, and unbecoming of someone who is supposedly the figurehead of such a powerful institution.

Mike Ashley has systematically quashed the hopes and dreams of a once proud club and its hugely loyal fan base, taken us for granted and embarrassed us on a daily basis for almost a generation, surely fit and proper should be something that all owners are, regardless of when they assumed control.

Although I expect to make no difference as I’m but a lowly fan, I retain my dignity, while yours is dangling by a tiny thread. Can somebody please communicate with us.

Kind regards,

Dai McCann (and 100,000 others)’

