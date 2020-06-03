News

Newcastle United star hopes Premier League change the rules so he can play again soon

Paul Dummett is waiting on news.

The Newcastle United defender having been given a chance due to the virus situation of being fit again before the 2019/20 season ends.

Now he only needs the Premier League to change the rules…

At the end of the January transfer window, Paul Dummett was left out of the new official NUFC PL squad to see out the rest of the season, as little / no chance of recovering from injury in time to play a part.

However, now he is fit and hoping he won’t have to sit out another few months with no Premier League football.

Two weeks today the Premier League games are set to begin again and by the end of the week the clubs are set to have agreed various issues. One of those being whether the official senior 25 man squads can be changed, taking into account the fact the goalposts (scheduling of matches) have moved.

Having Paul Dummett available would be a big boosts, especially with Danny Rose so poor since arriving on loan.

Paul Dummett speaking to the official club site:

“I had to do a lot of rehab and running on my own, essentially; it is tough doing all the running yourself, you can’t get the treatment that you would normally get, but with the world the way it has been, the least of everyone’s worries is someone like me trying to get recovery and rehab. So I made the most of everything and kept myself motivated with the hope that the rules will be changed, because I’m fit and raring to go.

“It’s been about 20 weeks since I got injured, so it has been a long time, I’ve done everything I could in terms of equipment that I had at home, with strength work that I had to do for the hamstring and all the running sessions I was getting sent over from the physios.

“I kept on top of those – five running sessions and three gym sessions a week – so I did everything I could to make sure that when training did restart, I was ready to go and i feel really good. I joined in an 11 v 11 game the other day – it was only a 45-minute game but I felt totally fine, and I’ve spoken to the manager about the squad situation as well. He’s hopeful, and the club are hopeful, that the rules will be relaxed and changed. Whether we can add extra players to the 25-man squad or resubmit the 25-man squad, we’ll have to see what happens, but hopefully the Premier League will change the rules because there’s obviously a lot of factors where that would be beneficial.

“People don’t see how physical the Premier League is and how much running goes the players on the pitch do.

“A few of my friends have said to me ‘why can’t you play earlier than June 20th?’, and I’ve said ‘you don’t understand how physical the Premier League actually is.’ Even when you’re off for the six weeks (in the summer), you have two or three weeks before you go back to pre-season, then five or six weeks of pre-season where you play five games, and even when you come to the first or second game of the Premier League season, no team is probably at their absolute peak physical condition.

“I think no matter how many training sessions or friendlies you do, there’s nothing like a Premier League game because there’s much more on the line than there is in a friendly, so I think in the first or second game, you probably will see a lot of fatigued players. I read an article the other day about more injures in the German leagues (since Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga restarted last month) so I think the Premier League have to look at those sort of stats you can see from other leagues, and do the right thing.

“We got ourselves in a decent position – I think that win against Southampton, looking back now, was crucial for us because we’re nearly safe – not totally, but we’re in a good position to try and finish the season off strongly. With 35 points, it gives us a good base to try and finish it off.

“I’m a Newcastle fan, was born here, have lived here my whole life, the club haven’t had a run like this [in the FA Cup] in a long, long time so hopefully I can be involved in that. We all know we’ve got a tough game against one of the best teams [Man City] in the league, so we have to be ready for that, but it’s an exciting time being involved in a game in the quarter-finals, so hopefully we can progress from that.

“I’ve said to a few people, it’s typical Newcastle; we’ve not been this far in the competition for a long time and imagine if we got to the semi-final or the final and we’ve got no fans there!

“The fans are a massive part of sport and especially football, and for Newcastle, in our area everyone lives and breathes football, so it won’t be too great without the fans there, but the safety of everyone is the most important thing and hopefully we can put in performances that the fans can watch on TV, and they can celebrate at home when we score the goals.

“I’ve watched games on TV before and you still celebrate like you do in the stadium, so hopefully we can still put on a show for the fans, and they can enjoy the games that we’ve got remaining.”

