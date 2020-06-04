News

Newcastle United official statement confirms temporary Premier League rule change

Newcastle United have confirmed in an official statement on Thursday afternoon, that the Premier League have agreed a temporary rule change.

The remaining 92 Premier League games will see a maximum of five substitutes allowed for each side, instead of the usual three.

Also, there will be nine substitutes allowed on the bench instead of seven.

The change was all but inevitable after the Bundesliga changed to five allowed subs when they restarted.

Leagues / clubs have to be seen to be doing everything they can to minimise injuries after this long break without matches, so it was a formality it would be agreed by the 20 PL clubs today. Particularly as in Germany the matches are seeing the ball in play for more of the 90 minutes than is usually the case when played with fans in the stadiums.

Many people have claimed that this will benefit the clubs with bigger better quality squads.

However, you could equally say that this will help clubs with lesser teams / squads who can now allow their players to cover more ground in working to stifle better class opponents, knowing they can replace half of their outfield players if they wish.

Whether Newcastle United will benefit from the change remains to be seen.

Newcastle United official statement:

‘Premier League shareholders have agreed temporary changes to the rules relating to substitute players.

For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes used during a match will increase from three to five players. This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month.

Shareholders also approved for clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season.’

