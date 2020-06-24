News

Newcastle United official announcement confirms West Ham match moved

In an official announcement on Wednesday afternoon, Newcastle United have revealed that the West Ham match has been moved.

That game against the Hammers was scheduled for a 2pm kick-off on Saturday 4 July (the day the pubs reopen…).

However, whilst the day remains the same, NUFC confirm the kick-off has now been moved back to 2.15pm, no explanation given as to why this has been done.

Including the sixth round FA Cup tie against Man City, seven of Newcastle’s 10 remaining matches are now confirmed (see below), unless there are any more unexpected changes…

There could of course end up being 11 or 12 NUFC matches in total, if getting through to the FA Cup semi, as well as potentially the final…

The three Newcastle Premier League games yet to be confirmed are the home matches against Spurs and Liverpool, as well as away at Brighton, although the previously announced provisional dates for those are also listed below.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League home game against West Ham United will now kick off 15 minutes later than initially scheduled.

The Magpies welcome the Hammers to St. James’ Park on Sunday, 5th July and kick-off had been confirmed as 2pm (BST), with the fixture shown live on Sky Sports.

However, that has now been moved back by quarter-of-an-hour, meaning the game will begin at 2.15pm (BST).

Supporters will not be able to watch the match at the stadium, but will be able to tune into Sky Sports to see Steve Bruce’s side in action.’

The NUFC remaining 2019/20 matches, including the three provisional dates for the final three PL matches:

Sunday 21 June

2pm Newcastle United 3 Sheff Utd 0 (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 24 June

6pm Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

6.30pm FA Cup quarter-final: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (BBC1)

Wednesday 1 July

6pm AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

Saturday 4 July

2.15pm Newcastle v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 8 July

6pm Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 July

12.30pm Watford v Newcastle (Amazon Prime)

The remaining three Premier League fixtures are likely to take place on these following provisional dates. Though they have to be confirmed, along with details of kick-off times and which broadcaster for each:

Wednesday 15 July

Newcastle v Spurs

Saturday 18 July

Brighton v Newcastle

Sunday 26 July

Newcastle v Liverpool

