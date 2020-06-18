News

Newcastle United official announcement – Confirms ticket refunds

Finally, a Newcastle United official announcement has confirmed ticket refunds.

All 19 other Premier League clubs had previously announced their ticket refunds.

Indeed, most of them have already given refunds to fans.

Newcastle United’s refusal to communicate with fans, until now, an absolute embarrassment.

Better late than never…

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United has confirmed that supporters who have either purchased tickets for any remaining matches during the 2019/20 season or have purchased a 2019/20 season ticket will be able to obtain a refund or equivalent account credit for the remaining behind-closed-doors fixtures.

The 2019/20 season resumes this week after a 14-week postponement in response to the coronavirus outbreak and all remaining matches in the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup will take place behind closed doors with supporters unable to attend.

Supporters who have purchased single match tickets will be able to apply for a refund or account credit equivalent to the full ticket price for all relevant upcoming matches.

Supporters who purchased a 2019/20 season ticket will be eligible for a pro rata refund or pro rata account credit for the remaining five Premier League home matches. This will not include additional half-season tickets which were redeemed free of charge.

The refund or account credit process will occur in two stages, starting with full information being confirmed for those who have purchased single match tickets or single match hospitality during the week commencing Monday 22nd June.

Further information will subsequently be announced for all 2019/20 season ticket holders.

The club thanks all ticket holders for their patience and asks that supporters do not contact the box office until information relevant to their refund or credit is confirmed.

What is an account credit?

An account credit will ensure any relevant balance is retained by supporters in their Newcastle United ticket account.

This can be used as a payment towards the cost of a 2020/21 season ticket, future season ticket, future single match tickets or hospitality.

It will also assist the club in adjusting to the significant impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Should supporters prefer a refund, this option will be available and further details will be confirmed shortly.

Single match tickets and single match hospitality

The process will first open to supporters who have purchased single match tickets or single match hospitality for individual Premier League and Emirates FA Cup fixtures.

Detailed instructions on how to apply for single match refunds or an account credit for all relevant fixtures will be confirmed at www.nufc.co.uk and by email during the week commencing Monday 22nd June and this will include timescales to apply and timescales for refunds to be applied.

Please note that booking fees are non-refundable.

2019/20 season tickets and seasonal hospitality

Information for supporters with a season ticket or seasonal hospitality for the current 2019/20 Premier League season will be confirmed at www.nufc.co.uk and via email soon.

Season ticket holders and seasonal hospitality members will be able to request a pro rata refund or pro rata account credit for the remaining five home matches.

If a credit is chosen, it can be used as payment towards a season ticket for the 2020/21 season or beyond, or for future single match tickets or hospitality.

2020/21 season tickets

As we await clarification on the return of crowds to St. James’ Park, we will not, at this time, be issuing refunds to supporters on long-term price-freeze deals who have already paid for their 2020/21 season ticket in full or have made part payment through monthly Direct Debits.

Direct Debit payment schedules for these supporters, which enable them to secure their seat for significantly less than the general sale price, will continue.

The position will be reviewed when further information is known about supporter access for the 2020/21 season.

Watch the Premier League LIVE

Newcastle United, in collaboration with the Premier League and Sky Sports, will also be offering season ticket holders without a Sky subscription the opportunity to register for two free NOW TV Sky Sports Day passes to watch two of the club’s remaining fixtures for free.

Season ticket holders will receive an email with instructions on how to claim this.

