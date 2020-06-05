News

Newcastle United Official Announcement confirms FA Cup Manchester City game day, time and TV channel

An announcement on Friday afternoon has confirmed details of Newcastle United’s FA Cup game against Manchester City.

The club stating (see below) that the sixth round tie will be played on Sunday 28 June with a 6.30pm kick-off.

They also confirm that the match will be shown live on BBC 1.

This news follows earlier confirmation by the Premier League of details for the first 32 PL matches (see HERE).

This included three Newcastle PL games, so now we know the next four games.

Three of the four are free to air, the FA Cup Man City match and also the Sheff Utd and Bournemouth PL games which Sky Sports have made free to air games and not just for Sky subscribers. The Villa game is on BT Sport.

Sunday 21 June

2pm Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 24 June

6pm Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

6.30pm FA Cup quarter-final: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (BBC1)

Wednesday 1 July

6pm AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Newcastle United will face Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday, 28th June.

The tie had been due to be played in March, but football was suspended that month following the coronavirus outbreak.

But the Football Association have now confirmed that, if all safety requirements are in place, the game will be played this month.

Kick-off will be at 6.30pm (BST) and while unfortunately no supporters will be able to watch the game in the stadium, the match will be shown live on BBC One.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, the Magpies’ next three Premier League fixtures were announced.

Details of Newcastle’s other remaining fixtures will be announced in due course.’

