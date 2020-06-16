Opinion

‘Newcastle United offer £121m deal to 30 year old’ – The fabricated media stories get ever worse

When it comes to Newcastle United, they will quite literally, write anything about our club.

I read the excellent comments on The Mag this (Tuesday) morning, in an article by Jonathan Drape-Comyn.

He was exposing the shameful media coverage of the Newcastle United takeover.

Journalists, newspapers and every other media simply inventing stories in most cases, claiming sources / sauces and insider info, just as believable as some of the clowns on Twitter – attention seeking NUFC fans who claim they are in the know. Billy from Byker who has contacts inside Saudi Arabia, Premier League and the World Trade Organisation.

Looking elsewhere, I then came across maybe the very worst example of completely made up Newcastle United nonsense.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport has an ‘exclusive’, they say that Newcastle United’s new (imminent, hopefully) have offered a 135m euros (£121m) package to sign a 30 year old.

The problem is of course, that we then see the unscrupulous English journalists / newspapers picking up this story and then reporting it as though it is fact, as though it has any scrap of credibility, which it quite clearly doesn’t.

The Italian newspaper claims that they know this £121m package has been offered for Ciro Immobile. Now I must confess, I take it zero interest in football overseas, so I thought at first I was reading some trying to be amusing dig at our own Immobile, Joelinton.

No, it turns out that Ciro Immobile is a 30 year old striker for Lazio who has played 39 times for Italy scoring 10 goals. Though he has done canny in Serie A, scoring 94 league goals for Lazio in four seasons after a £7m move from Sevilla.

Gazetta Dello Sport claim that the deal supposedly offered by Newcastle’s soon to be owners is a total of 135m euros (£121m) which would cover transfer fee, wages, signing on fees, agents etc. A five year contract they reckon that would see Newcastle paying a 35 year old over £300,000 a week (£170,000 net) in the final year of this (mythical) contract offer.

As well as being very annoying, it is also amusing as well at how transparent the media are in how they cover football. Just because Newcastle United might potentially soon have more ambitious owners, we are now automatically grouped with likes of Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd pretty much every time in transfer stories, as opposed to usually being grouped with the likes of Brighton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth etc at the level of transfers they are linked with.

Never before has football suffered from so much fake news AND this is even before there is a Newcastle United takeover, just imagine what it will be like if we finally do get rid of Ashley!

