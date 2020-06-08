News

Newcastle United midfielder has contract extended – Club exercise option on Dan Barlaser

Monday afternoon has brought news of a contract extension for Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser.

The Mail say that their information is that the club have exercised an option to keep the 23 year old under contract until end of June 2021.

They report that this was actually done in March but has only now come to light, with neither club nor player making it public.

Not only is Dan Barlaser being kept under contract, The Mail also claim that Steve Bruce has made clear he wants the midfielder training with the first team squad after this current season ends, to see if he can potentially perform at Premier League level.

Newcastle United may well of course just be trying to protect their position and ensure they pick up a transfer fee.

However, if Dan Barlaser was offered the chance and proved he warranted a place in the NUFC first team squad, it would represent a massive turn around in fortunes.

In total, he has only made three first team starts for Newcastle United, all in the domestic cup competitions.

A loan spell at Crewe in 2017/18 saw Barlaser fail to start a single League Two match, only four brief sub appearances.

Then 2018/19 saw an improvement with 39 League One appearances at minnows Accrington Stanley, though not really attracting much attention.

However, this current campaign has seen Dan Barlaser a key player for Rotherham with 27 League One games.

Rotherham are set to get promoted on points per game system if the League One season is ended now as expected.

Rotherham have scored more goals from set-pieces than any other team in the four divisions, with Dan Barlaser invariably the one taking them.

The Mail say that ‘sources close to Newcastle who have tracked Barlaser’s progress say he is unrecognisable from the young player who last appeared for the first team in 2017 under Rafa Benitez’, good luck to the midfielder from Gateshead, no matter where he ends up.

