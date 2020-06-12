News

Newcastle United match programmes for restart games?

Will there be Newcastle United match programmes for the remaining matches of the 2019/20 season?

With no fans allowed into games, any match programmes produced by Premier League clubs will be offered more as a service to benefit supporters, rather than as a money making exercise.

Lower print runs with no sales at stadiums equals little / no profit, meaning that this will be an exercise in helping supporters have a complete (as much as possible) set of programmes for the current season. Plus of course benefiting those fans who simply want to buy and read a match programme.

So which clubs are willing to go the extra mile and do something for supporters that isn’t all about profit…?

Well Aston Villa have committed to doing a programme for each of their remaining home games, offering all six for £19.99 including postage, clearly not doing that deal with profit in mind!

Bottom club Norwich City are another, they are charging £30 for six programmes, but when you bear in mind they each have to be posted out separately to reach fans before matches, still no profit in it as far as I can see, bearing in mind much lower print runs compared to normal.

Looking around, Newcastle fans should be able to order a programme for the final away match at Brighton, they are doing one for each of their remaining five home games, charging £5 each including postage, discounts for their fans who order all five.

Then the Mail newspaper report that Burnley, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Watford and West Ham are all also working on producing match programmes for their fans.

Arsenal are another club that are reported to be still producing programmes for these remaining matches, whilst Man City and Man Utd are also looking at the possibility.

Meanwhile, you have Southampton, Sheffield United and Wolves each planning a one-off bumper programme to cover the rest of the season.

That leaves a handful of clubs and whilst I don’t know about the others, I do know what the situation is with Newcastle United.

Well, in as much as I know that like pretty much everything else, the club have told Newcastle fans absolutely nothing.

Next weekend we see the first of three home matches in eight days at St James Park and not a word said about Newcastle United match programmes.

Maybe Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley will prove me wrong and ensure the club do a physical programme for each of these remaining home games as a service to Newcastle fans, despite knowing there is no profit in it.

Well, it would be nice to see them tell fans if they are going to. At the same time they could explain why they’re still taking advance payments for 2020/21 season tickets and refusing to refund now useless 2019/20 tickets…

More likely, Ashley will get friendly media to spread the word that it is the fault of the (hopefully) imminent new owners, not allowed to spend money on producing Newcastle United match programmes…

