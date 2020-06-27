News

Newcastle United make first summer signing as agree 3 year contract with free agent – Sky Sports

Sky Sports have now reported on Saturday afternoon that Newcastle United have made their first signing of summer 2020.

They say that the club have now agreed a three year deal with Mark Gillespie.

The goalkeeper was in brilliant form this season, playing every minute as Motherwell produced a surprise third place finish and qualified for Europe.

However, he has given all of that up to return to Newcastle United.

Newcastle born and bred, Gillespie was with how boyhood club until released at 16 back in 2008 and moving on to Carlisle.

After almost a decade in Cumbria, the keeper moved to Walsall in 2017 and played a season in League One, before then in 2018 moving on again and spending two years with Motherwell in the Scottish Premier.

A free agent after his two year contract ran out with Motherwell, Keith Downie of Sky Sports say Mark Gillespie will now compete with Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow at NUFC.

However, a lot of questions around the goalkeeping department, as whilst Rob Elliot has departed to make room, you feel it must surely be time for Karl Darlow to be looking for regular first team football with only a year left on his current Newcastle deal, especially if potentially Gillespie could demote him to third choice.

Complicating matters further, you have brilliant 23 year old prospect Freddie Woodman having a great season on loan at Swansea, with only one year currently left on his Newcastle contract.

It would be really bad news if it ended up with Newcastle helping to produce a young keeper who then goes on to achieve great things elsewhere.

Always a problem though with goalkeepers, only room for one in your team.

