Newcastle United goalkeeper releases emotional statement to fans as he leaves

On Thursday night, Rob Elliot has used his Twitter account to send out an emotional message to NUFC fans, as well as the staff at Newcastle United.

Earlier today the club confirmed that the Newcastle United goalkeeper had not been offered a new deal.

Meaning that officially, his time at St James Park comes to an end on the last day of June.

Signed in August 2011, Rob Elliot has made only 55 first team appearances in nine years but has been popular with fans.

Interacting with them via social media, Elliot has always been keen to say how much he has fallen in love with the area.

Something that rings out loud and clear in his farewell message…

Rob Elliot via Twitter:

“To everyone connected to Newcastle United, just something I’ve tried to write down as I leave, doesn’t do anyone or the time justice but hope it’s understood how much the last 9 years have meant…

“I would like to say a huge thank you on behalf of myself and my family to everyone connected with Newcastle United.

“The area has become our home, we have raised our three children here and they will always be Geordies, which is something that makes us feel so proud.

“A massive thank you to everyone at the club both past and present for helping me over the last 9 years. It truly has been an amazing experience.

“I can only wish the great bunch of lads and staff all the best with finishing the season strong and beating expectations.

“There have been highs and lows, but what has always been there is the staff behind the scenes who make the club such a great place and make it what it is.

“From my Premier League debut to international football, last minute winners in European and winning player of the year, these are things I wouldn’t have dreamed would have been possible when I was a kid, especially at a club like this.

“But to the people and fans who made me feel a part of the club and the area is something that means the most to myself and my family, so all I can say is thank you.

“I really hope our paths cross again one day.

“Thank you

“Howay the lads”

