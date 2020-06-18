News

Newcastle United give fans less than 24 hours to register for 2 free Sky Sports NOW TV passes

Earlier this week, it was announced that all season ticket holders at Premier League clubs would receive two free Sky Sports passes.

These NOW TV Sky Sports Day passes give 24 hours access, which would allow season ticket holders to watch two of their club’s games if they don’t otherwise have access to Sky Sports subscription channels.

Most Premier League clubs quickly got in touch with season ticket holders to explain what they needed to do to get their two free passes.

The first mention Newcastle fans saw, was when Mike Ashley finally allowed information to be released about refunds for 2019/20 tickets and season tickets, early on Thursday afternoon.

That announcement from NUFC mentioned that Newcastle United season ticket holders needed to watch out for an email regarding the two 24 hour Sky Sports passes.

Just before 4pm today (Thursday 18 June) season ticket holders finally received an email.

However, be warned, the club are giving season ticket holders only 22 hours to register to get these two free NOW TV Sky Sports passes.

There is a strict deadline of 2pm tomorrow (Friday 19 June) or else you will miss out.

Many Newcastle fans will find it ironic that Mike Ashley will delay for months before saying anything about ticket refunds BUT then only give NUFC season ticket holders hours to take advantage of something to their benefit that they all are entitled to get.

So check your emails now and if you can’t see anything, check your spam.

If all else fails contact the club and hope that all the staff aren’t still furloughed…

In the email Newcastle United say: ‘In order to receive your 2x NOW TV vouchers prior to Newcastle United v Sheffield United on Sunday 21st June, you must complete the form no later than 2pm on Friday 19th June’. however, Sky Sports are showing that (and Bournemouth away) on their free to air Pick channel, season ticket holders don’t need to use one of these free NOW TV vouchers for that. Instead, season ticket holders need to save their two free passes for West Ham at home on 4 July and then the other one to use for one of the final three games of the season. No news yet of what channel(s) they will be shown on but very likely at least one will be on a Sky Sports subscription channel.

Newcastle United email to Season Ticket holders received at 3.55pm today (Thursday 18 June 2020):

‘We kick off our return to action this Sunday (21 June) when we face Sheffield United at St. James’ Park, with a 2pm kick off.

Newcastle United, in collaboration with the Premier League and Sky Sports, are delighted to offer season ticket holders without a Sky subscription the opportunity to register for two free NOW TV Sky Sports Day passes to watch two of our remaining fixtures for free.

These passes normally cost £9.99 each and will provide you with two periods of 24 hour viewing access to Sky Sports channels via the NOW TV platform.

If you already have a Sky subscription then you should continue to use this as normal to view our matches. However, if you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, sign up using the link below and we will email you two unique codes to access the free NOW TV passes.

Please complete the registration form by 2pm on Friday (19 June) if you would like to receive your free NOW TV passes. You will need the email address associated with your season ticket and your season ticket number.

More details on how to log on and activate the passes will be included in the email with the codes which will be sent out on Friday 19 June. No passes will be issued after this date. Please ensure Newcastle United ([email protected]) is added to your ‘Safe Senders’ list

Terms and Conditions

• Offer available to over 18’s only.

• This offer is exclusively available to valid Newcastle United 2019/20 Season ticket holders only and cannot be offered as a prize in any promotion, prize draw or competition; transferred, lent or sold to any third party; given to a third party who agrees to buy some other goods or services; or used for any other commercial purpose (all save as expressly authorised by the Premier League, Football Association, the Club or NOW TV as applicable).

• Each NOW TV ‘Day Pass’ will only be valid for the remainder of the 2019/20 Premier League season and will expire after the final Premier League season matchday.

• If you already have Sky Sports you will be able to watch all 64 matches scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports as usual without having to use the NOW TV voucher.

• If you are new to NOW TV you will be required to provide your registration and bank details. You will also be subject any applicable NOW TV terms and conditions which we recommend you read carefully.

• In order to receive your 2x NOW TV vouchers prior to Newcastle United v Sheffield United on Sunday 21st June, you must complete the form no later than 2pm on Friday 19th June.

• Should you be verified as a Newcastle United Season ticket holder we will send your 2x NOW TV voucher codes along with a ‘How To’ guide, to the email address provided above. The confirmation email will be sent to email address provided no later than 6pm on Friday 19th June.

• Should we be unable to verify you as a Newcastle United Season ticket holder, we will be unable to provide you with the vouchers – please therefore ensure the details your provide are accurate.

• We will only use the personal data you have provided on this form for the purpose of verifying your status as Newcastle United Season ticket holder and to contact you with the NOW TV vouchers. We will not use the personal data you have provided for any other purpose.’

