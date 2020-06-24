News

Newcastle United fans sent free BT Sport pass for Aston Villa match – Check your junk mail!

An email has been sent to Newcastle United fans giving them free BT Sport access to the Aston Villa match tonight.

The email (see below) was sent to qualifying season ticket holders by the club on Tuesday.

However, it has left many Newcastle fans confused.

The club have said absolutely nothing on the official club website or social media accounts, such as Twitter.

The problem comes then if you are a season ticket holder and you haven’t received an email…

Many fans have contacted us asking what the situation is.

Looking at what the club have sent out (see below), if more than one season ticket holder lives at the same address then they only get one pass.

However, it doesn’t make clear if you should have still received an email or not to tell you this is the case.

One issue with this, is that whilst your season ticket might be registered at a certain address, you might live elsewhere. Some fans might be kids who have now moved out of home and their season ticket still registered at their parents house, whilst some season ticket holders have an arrangement where friends / family sort their tickets for them. In these cases you may well not have not got an email, nor of course a code to use.

For some reason, an inordinate number of these emails from NUFC appear to have gone into junk / spam folders, so please check those, if you are a season ticket holder who hasn’t received an email.

Here is the club info below that all qualifying NUFC season ticket holders SHOULD have received.

Email sent to Newcastle United fans (season ticket holders) by the club:

BT Sport Match Pass for Newcastle United v Aston Villa on Wednesday 24 June

BT Sport is offering current season ticket holders the opportunity to access Newcastle United’s upcoming home game against Aston Villa on Wednesday 24 June.

To qualify for the offer season ticket holders MUST:

1. Be over the age of 18

2. Have a valid email address linked to their account

3. Have their account registered to a UK address, AND

4. Not be a current BT Sport customer

PLEASE NOTE: ONLY ONE BT SPORT MATCH PASS WILL BE ISSUED PER HOUSEHOLD. (So if one address/email has four season tickets linked to their account only one code will be issued). The Box Office is very busy so updates to accounts cannot be made over the phone. Any changes to your accounts made online will be valid for any future offers.

Thousands of season tickets holders will benefit from the partnership between BT Sport and Newcastle and it is designed to reward loyal fans. However a very small minority of fans benefitting from the offer have shared their unique ID and passwords with others, this is not permitted. BT and Newcastle take this matter extremely seriously and will take the appropriate action against anyone who shares their unique IDs and undermine the club and offer in this way.

How will it work?

If you already have BT Sport, then you’re already ready to go! You don’t need to sign up for the BT Sport Match Pass.

• To register, visit https://matchpass.bt.com/, select the Newcastle United home match, and then enter your details. You must enter the Match Pass ID exactly as it appears on the email above.

• We recommend that you register for a BT Sport Match Pass as soon as possible after receiving this email.

• You will receive an email confirming your successful registration straight away. You will then receive a second email containing a BT Sport app login no less than two hours prior to kick-off.

• If you are registering less than four hours prior to kick-off then your login will also be displayed on https://matchpass.bt.com/ as soon as you have successfully registered.

• Each pass is valid for one Newcastle United home game. If we play again on BT Sport, then Newcastle United may email out again to selected season ticket holders. If a Newcastle United home game isn’t available on https://matchpass.bt.com/, it will be because registration isn’t open yet. We may contact you when it is with an invitation.

• The BT Sport Match Pass allows you to watch through the BT Sport App on iOS, Android, Windows 10, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Apple TV Sony PlayStation 4 and NOW TV boxes. You can also watch online at https://matchpass.bt.com/.

Q&A

When will I get my BT Sport Match Pass ID?

We recommend that season ticket holders register for a BT Sport Match Pass as soon as possible after receiving this email.

To register for your Match Pass, simply visit https://matchpass.bt.com/, select the match (this must be a home fixture involving your team), and then enter your details. You must enter the Match Pass ID exactly as it appears on the email that you received from your club.

You will receive an email confirming your successful registration straight away. You will then receive a second email containing a BT Sport app login, which will consist of BT ID credentials consisting of a username and password. You will get this no less than two hours prior to kick-off.

If you are registering less than four hours prior to kick-off then your login will also be displayed on https://matchpass.bt.com/ as soon as you have successfully registered.

How can I watch my BT Sport Match Pass?

The BT Sport Match Pass allows you to watch through the BT Sport App on iOS, Android, Windows 10, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Apple TV Sony PlayStation 4 and NOW TV boxes. You can also watch online at https://matchpass.bt.com/.

You should download the BT Sport app in advance of the day of the game.

Please note you should be over 18 to download the BT Sport app.

I’ve already got a BT Sport subscription. Do I need a BT Sport Match Pass?

No, if you’ve already got a BT Sport Subscription you can watch the match the same way you would normally. Plus if you watch through the BT Sport app, can enjoy every single benefit of the BT Sport app, some of which aren’t available through the Match Pass.

What matches can I watch with my BT Sport Match Pass?

Season ticket holders invited by their club can watch the home games that BT Sport show. Your Pass will only be valid for the match it is issued for.

Will I be able to watch the entire pre match build up and post-match show?

Yes, your BT Sport Match Pass will be available for several hours on one channel so you will be able to watch the pre match build up and post-match interviews.

Will I have access to the entire BT Sport App with the BT Sport Match Pass?

You will only be able to watch the channel your team is on, as well as some extra features of the BT Sport App.

My club is playing twice at home on BT Sport. Can I use the same BT Sport Match Pass ID for both games?

No, you may be emailed again by your club and will need to repeat the registration process.

Do I have to pay for the BT Sport Match Pass?

No, it is free of charge.

I’ve forgotten my password for the BT Sport Match Pass. How do I reset it?

The password for your BT Sport Match Pass cannot be reset. If you are having any difficulties logging in to the app or website, please contact our dedicated team on 0800 876 6982.

Terms and Conditions

The BT Sport Match Pass (the “Match Pass”) is limited to one per eligible Season Ticket Holder (“STH”), per match. It’s not transferrable. Eligibility for the Match Pass is at the individual Clubs discretion and is not determined by BT. You should not apply for a Match Pass if you are an existing BT Sport customer. You will not be charged for a Match Pass. Match Passes are only available to home Season Ticket Holders to watch home matches.

These matches must be broadcast on the BT Sport App, during the period in which Premier League matches are played behind closed doors for the remainder of season 2020. Your Match Pass will expire shortly after your team’s home match is aired. After the match has aired, your Match Pass is no longer valid.

The Match Pass is only available on a match by match basis. The Match Pass is only available to watch Premier League matches and cannot be used to watch matches in other competitions. Please see the FAQs and terms and conditions for further information.

