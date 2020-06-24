News

Newcastle United contracts situation update – 2 need desperately sorting whilst 2 others move on

Nothing ever happens quickly at St James Park and the subject of Newcastle United contracts has been an ongoing issue.

The club seemingly reluctant to try and extend any current player’s contract.

The net result being that NUFC ended up with an overwhelming number of players who were seeing their deals coming to an imminent end.

Back in October 2019, this was the situation, when Newcastle United players would see their current deals end:

June 2020 Carroll, Willems, Fernandez, Manquillo, Elliot, Matty Longstaff, Colback, Sterry

June 2021 Clark, Schar, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle, Hayden, Yedlin, Atsu, Darlow, Aarons, Lazaar, Murphy, Saivet, Woodman

June 2022 Dummett, Muto, Lejeune, Sean Longstaff, Dubravka

June 2023 Krafth

June 2024 Almiron

June 2025 Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

So out of 32 first team players (including those out on loan), a massive 22 of them would be out of contract in June 2020 or June 2021.

Of course, amongst this group of players you had them from both extremes and everything in between, those you want to see stay and those you don’t mind at all moving on.

Martin Dubravka was finally rewarded with an improved contract extension to 2025 he was happy to sign at the end of October 2019, whilst Shelvey and Ritchie signed up until 2023 just before football was suspended in early March 2020.

An extra year was also activated in Fernandez’ current contract, meaning he is now contracted until end of June 2021.

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Sterry and Colback have now officially left, whilst in the update Newcastle United contracts list below, it now has the three loan players brought in this January.

This is how things now stand with Newcastle United contracts as we come to the end of June 2020:

June 2020 Carroll, Willems, Manquillo, Elliot, Matty Longstaff, Rose, Bentaleb, Lazaro

June 2021 Clark, Schar, Gayle, Hayden, Yedlin, Atsu, Darlow, Aarons, Lazaar, Murphy, Saivet, Woodman, Fernandez

June 2022 Dummett, Muto, Lejeune, Sean Longstaff

June 2023 Krafth, Ritchie, Shelvey

June 2024 Almiron

June 2025 Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Dubravka

All the players in the current Newcastle first team squad have committed to finishing this season off, including loan players and the likes of Matty Longstaff and Andy Carroll who would have seen their existing deals ending this month.

As things now stand with Newcastle United contracts, the most urgent in terms of when they end are

Contracts ending in June (now end of July) 2020

Whether to try and sign up Carroll for longer, the same with Manquillo.

Willems is still injured so no extension or attempt to do a permanent deal with him yet.

Elliot will follow Colback and Sterry out of the door once this season ends.

Whilst Matty Longstaff is of course the contract situation that is most pressing of all.

We then have decisions to be made on whether to try and convert Rose, Bentaleb and Lazaro into permanent signings.

Contracts ending in June 2021

Ahead of next season this is how I see the situation with this group of players.

Need to try ASAP to sign up Schar, Hayden and Woodman to extended deals.

With Clark, Gayle, Yedlin, Darlow, Atsu, Murphy and Fernandez, to greater or lesser extents they all have a value and then a case this summer of whether to try and sell them, extend their deals, or let them play out the remaining year of their current deals. I think Murphy and Atsu definitely need to move on, probably time for Yedlin as well. Whilst with the others, Fernandez definitely worth at least trying to tie him down until end of June 2022 (he will be still only 32 in summer 2021 which isn’t that old for a centre-back), with the others probably depends on what offers come in and most importantly, whether we have the takeover and ambitions change with sights going higher.

As for Aarons, Lazaar and Saivet, they desperately need permanent new clubs but likely to see out their contracts like Colback did.

Isaac Hayden is now though arguably the most important player in terms of his contract situation. He does have one year left, unlike Matty Longstaff but he is automatic first choice and a player who could look even better if NUFC had new owners bringing in better players around him.

Steve Bruce has now been asked about Hayden’s contract situation:

“I sincerely hope he does [sign a new deal with Newcastle].

“I thought that it was Isaac’s best performance [against Sheffield United] under me, since I’ve been at the club.

“That didn’t surprise me, because when we came back in, he was in terrific shape, battling to go.

“I’ve said from day one that I’d love Isaac Hayden to stay.

“He’s the sort of type the club’s been built around since the Championship, but obviously, there’s personal circumstances that he’s got, and we will keep plugging away to see what we can do.”

