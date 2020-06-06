Videos

Newcastle United behind closed doors Saturday match at SJP – Released this action and goals footage

Announcements on Friday afternoon confirmed details of when and where Newcastle United will play their next four games.

In just 15 days time (21 June) Newcastle taking on Sheffield United at St James Park, the match behind closed doors and screened free to air on the Sky Sports Pick channel.

Then it is another home game on the Wednesday (24 June) against Aston Villa, before then the following Sunday (28 June) Newcastle United back at St James Park for a third time for the FA Cup game against Manchester City.

An away game then quickly follows (Wed 1 July) at Bournemouth (details of all four games below).

Ahead of the return to competitive matches, Newcastle United have revealed that they had a full scale training match at St James Park.

The game ended 1-1 and the club have released video footage on social media (see below), including the two goals.

Joelinton yet to score at St James Park in the Premier League scoring for the oranges.

Whilst on loan Nabil Bentaleb (hasn’t scored a single goal in club football since 2016 apart from penalties) cored a left foot cracker.

Joelinton scores:

⚽ In today’s behind-closed-doors training match at St. James’ Park, Joelinton gave his side – wearing the orange change kit – the lead in the first period. @fun88eng #NUFC pic.twitter.com/iCi80OD301 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 6, 2020

A screamer from Nabil Bentaleb:

💥 @nabilbentaleb42 equalised for the black and whites as today’s behind-closed-doors training match at St. James’ Park finished 1-1. @fun88eng #NUFC pic.twitter.com/ZJbKQPysye — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 6, 2020

Details of first four NUFC matches after restart:

Three of the four are free to air, the FA Cup Man City match (BBC1) and also the Sheff Utd and Bournemouth PL games which Sky Sports have made free to air games and not just for Sky subscribers. The Villa game is on BT Sport.

Sunday 21 June

2pm Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 24 June

6pm Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

6.30pm FA Cup quarter-final: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (BBC1)

Wednesday 1 July

6pm AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

