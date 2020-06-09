Videos

Newcastle United beat Middlesbrough 3-2 in behind closed doors friendly – Watch the goals here

Earlier today, Newcastle United played their first friendly behind closed doors.

Premier League clubs given permission to play friendlies against other clubs ahead of the return of competitive matches and United took on Middlesbrough on Tuesday in the first of these.

The first NUFC match of the restart coming up on 21 June in 12 days time.

Today’s friendly followed an internal 11 v 11 training match at St James Park on Saturday, full scale matches needed to get NUFC up to speed after what will be a 106 days gap since the 1-0 win at Southampton.

Joelinton scored on Saturday as Newcastle United had a full scale training match at St James Park.

Nabil Bentaleb and Joelinton got the goals on Saturday as that training 11 a side match ended 1-1.

Today’s behind closed doors friendly took place at Newcastle’s Benton training ground and Middlebrough led 2-0 at half-time with goals from George Saville and Britt Assombalonga.

However, after the break, Newcastle picked it up.

The club releasing footage of the goals:

Yoshinori Muto pulling it back to 2-1:

🇯🇵 George Saville and Britt Assombalonga gave @Boro a two-goal advantage at the break in today’s behind-closed-doors friendly, before @yoshimuto18 began the United comeback. @fun88eng #NUFC pic.twitter.com/jUmjrw4v43 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 9, 2020

Miguel Almiron getting the equaliser for 2-2:

👍 Miguel Almirón beat the offside trap to make it 2-2 in today’s behind-closed-doors friendly against @Boro. @fun88eng #NUFC pic.twitter.com/wAyXlnDQFE — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 9, 2020

Then Joelinton getting the winner, final score 3-2, the club say ‘Brazilian brilliance’ but looks more like dodgy control and then decent finish!

🇧🇷 A piece of Brazilian brilliance from Joelinton gave Newcastle a late winner against @Boro in today’s behind-closed-doors friendly. @fun88eng #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OBMbz2Pn0Y — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 9, 2020

Hopefully we will see a few more goals as the Premier League kicks off again, the team only managing 25 in NUFC’s opening 29 PL matches.

