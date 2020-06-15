Opinion

Newcastle United and life under lockdown : ‘The dog has never been fitter or more content’

The Newcastle United takeover, football suspended, football now returning, Mike Ashley’s actions (and inactions), dealing with the virus situation in general, playing matches behind closed doors.

All subjects that Newcastle United fans have had to deal with in recent months.

Ahead of the Magpies returning to competitive action, we have asked some regular and irregular contributors to The Mag, to answer some varying sets of questions relating to themselves and NUFC.

Next up now is Jinky Jim.

With hindsight, do you think Premier League football was suspended at the correct time in mid-March, or should it have happened earlier, or maybe you think later…?

What was the option? We continued to play while the world shut down around it? So yes, it had to stop.

How would you describe the impact of these last three or four months on yourself?

With work, nothing really changed, as I had been working from home for a while due to my illness.

As I have been robbed of trips to the wonderful Northumberland coast, I have discovered the countryside on my own doorstep.

The dog has never been fitter or more content and in a strange way, life slowing right down has been good for me as well.

Is it the right decision to complete the 2019/20 season?

A very subjective question, which fans of every club answer through their own club’s position.

Personally, I think you should finish the season, but I’m not in favour of empty stadiums. But I guess it’s the least worst option. Being relegated because you are bottom three in March is hardly fair either.

Without fans football is nothing, as I fear we are about to discover.

I will only watch Newcastle games and even then I have a feeling I may not bother and just listen on the radio. We shall see.

Newcastle win the FA Cup, their first domestic trophy in 65 years, and there isn’t a single Newcastle fan there to see it happen. Discuss.

You know, it would sum up this club and my 50 years supporting them perfectly.

Do you think at least a small percentage of fans should have been allowed into games when the Premier League resumes?

If thousands can get together to protest, if dozens can gather outside Wilkos, if we can freely mix in parks or the beach, then I fail to grasp what’s the difference?

But then the argument about who deserves a ticket comes into play. So it’s probably not worth the hassle.

Are you in favour of the Saudi PIF takeover of Newcastle United?

I said in an article, in a perfect world you would not choose them but guess what, this is the real world we live in.

Everything going on in the States and Russian opposition to the leadership regularly falling out of hotel bedroom windows?

If you don’t want dodgy people then we all go back to being run by good old British businessmen…Doug Ellis, Ken Bates and Gordon McKeag.

Actually that doesn’t help my argument does it?

Do you think the Newcastle United takeover will happen?

My gut says yes but my 50 years supporting this club says no.

How confident are you, as a percentage, that the NUFC will happen?

75%

If the takeover didn’t happen and the 2020/21 season kicked off with Mike Ashley still owning the club, what would be your position as a fan?

That is a question which I pray won’t need answering.

That’s because it could be the tipping point for many thousands to walk away, but if you are not going now, then nothing changes I guess.

Do you feel this takeover is the pivotal moment for Newcastle United, that whichever way it goes will dictate the future of the club for a long long time?

Absolutely. There have been a few but this is the daddy of all “sliding door moments” with Newcastle United.

What would be your best guess of month (and year!) when you think some fans will be allowed back into Premier League stadiums? Also, when you think full capacity crowds will be allowed?

Ask the Germans or the Spanish.

Once it starts to happen in Europe, we will do the same. Total guess, October.

If the takeover happens, what ideally should happen with each of these four…

Steve Bruce

Matty Longstaff

Lee Charnley

Andy Carroll

All gone, including Matty, who simply won’t be at a level to make the first team (hopefully).

If you could press a magic button, would you choose to have pubs open as normal, or fans able to go to football matches as normal?

Well seeing as I said football without fans is nothing, it’s got to be fans at a match.