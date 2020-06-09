Opinion

Newcastle fans react after latest Sunderland disaster – Vote condemns them to third League One season

Newcastle fans have been reacting to Tuesday’s ‘sad’ news from Wearside.

The League One season having been brought to a close after a formal vote by clubs on Tuesday.

The table settled on points per game, deciding the places for promotion, relegation and the play-offs all remain.

This is how the top end of that final 2019/20 League One table looks…

Coventry and Rotherham go up from League One, while Wycombe, Oxford, Portsmouth and (Joey Barton’s) Fleetwood are in the play-offs.

Relegated from League One are Tranmere Rovers, Southend United and Bolton Wanderers.

The EFL report that the decision to end League One this way was passed by an “overwhelming majority”, Sunderland not surprisingly had been one of the clubs that had wanted to play out the remaining games.

No dates have yet been confirmed for the League One play-offs.

The Mackems can hardly complain (though they are), considering they had played 36 of the 44 games and were only seventh in the table, dropping to eighth as they had played more games than others.

This could be disastrous for Sunderland even without the virus situation adding other serious issues.

The Mackems have eventually realised just what a chancer their owner is and with their Premier League parachute payments now ended, they look a club with major problems ahead.

Sunderland only finished fifth last season with 85 points and now eighth this time, their points per game average would have equalled only 75 points if over a 46 game season. So they look to be getting worse rather than better…

Newcastle fans have been reacting to the Sunderland news on Twitter:

‘Enjoy Burton they told us…’

‘Average League One club ran by Trotter brothers’

‘Sunderland’s a massive club….’

‘Oh that Trafalgar trophy doesn’t look to good now does it? hahahahaha we’ll meet again, don’t know when !!!!!’

‘How many seasons is it now you’ll be in league One?’

‘Looking forward to Series 3 lads @Netflix’

‘Tbf EFL gave the league the options to vote for, blame your manager for not having you in a better position with a handful of games left!’

‘Back to back worst ever finishes.’

‘Always in Newcastle’s shadow’

‘Oh dear, what a shame’

‘Hahahahaha another season in league one, enjoy Burton away they said LALAS’

‘UNLUCKKYYYYYY’

‘Will we see you crying on Netflix again….Asking for the football community…’

