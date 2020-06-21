Videos

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 – Watch official match highlights here including Joelinton scoring!

It ended Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0.

A fairly even first 50 minutes suddenly seeing the game totally turn in the space of five minutes.

Former Sunderland defender getting a second yellow card after fouling Joelinton.

Only five minutes later and a harmless low cross was totally missed by Enda Stevens, leaving Allan Saint-Maximin with a simple finish from ten yards.

A professional NUFC job from that point, apart from Billy Sharp somehow missing with a free header from six yards out which would have levelled things.

An excellent left foot shot and close range finish from Joelinton then providing a comfortable final scoreline.

The Brazilian having totally messed up a simple chance when one on one with the keeper in the first half.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 – Sunday 21 June 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 55, Ritchie 69, Joelinton 78

Sheff Utd:

Red card for Egan 50

Possession was Sheff Utd 54% Newcastle 46%

Total shots were Sheff Utd 7 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 Newcastle 8

Corners were Sheff Utd 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey (Schar 85), Ritchie (Yedlin 90+2), Almiron (Lazaro 85), Joelinton (Carroll 79), Saint-Maximin (Bentaleb 79)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gayle, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

