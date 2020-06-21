Opinion

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s win

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 – Sunday 21 June 2020 2pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Steve Bruce making it three wins in his last 12 Premier League games as Newcastle scored three times after Sheffield United went down to 10 men.

Jamie Swan:

“Didn’t know what to expect today, not a scooby.

“Bruce puts out probably the strongest XI he could and we played about as well as we could in front of no fans.

“Delighted for Joelinton and ASM was excellent.

“Toon probably safe and we await the takeover!

“Hope everyone has kept well, happy fathers day.”

Jamie Smith:

“Sh.t, are we the baddies?

“That performance was cool, professional and confident.

“Joelinton bounces back from a shocking miss to score his first Premier League goal at St James Park and a team that have been well ahead of us all

season looked like miles off Bruce’s boys, once an alarming first 5 minutes had been navigated.

“This was important as we all knew at least one more win was needed to keep us away from the wrong end of the Prem. now we can flirt with looking up.

“If these lot are the occupants of the last European place I don’t see why not.”

David Punton:

“Three goals. Empty ground.

“No, it wasn’t another Sunderland home defeat, don’t adjust your sets!

“Day 90 of lockdown and amid the new normal, Steve Bruce and his players have pulled out a brilliant result.

“The red card was a huge moment and from there we had control of the game. Joelinton profligacy not turning out to be costly.

“The man advantage helped with the opener for ASM and then a cracking hit from Ritchie made the points safe.

“All but safe? Pretty much.

“Now for the Premier League to make a decision on the takeover please.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Brilliant performance.

“Two big moments went our way (Egan red card, Sharp missing a great chance) but we looked actually ok going forward.

“Hopefully that goal gets Joelinton’s season going but then we have said that all season.

“Virtually safe now and can make a real go of that FA Cup tie against City. Lets hope so.”

Ben Cooper:

“A second half implosion by Sheffield United gave Newcastle a comfortable victory after an even first half.

“A red card for Johnny Egan, goals from Maxi, Ritchie and JoeLinton and new haircuts all round, made this a stylish return to action for the Toon.

“You could hear the players swearing as well so the kids saw United win and learned a couple of new words which weren’t my fault.

“Happy Fathers Day.”

Steve Hickey:

“Great win, I thought the crowd were really noisy today!

“Really pleased for the lads who all worked very hard, delighted for Joelinton and in ASM we have a gem.

“Pretty safe now and so surprised we’ve escaped so early on, massive credit to the players and Steve Bruce, who knows we may push for Europe.

“Wonder if the Crown Prince watched it in Saudi Arabia?

“On a more serious note, what are the Premier League doing?

“Is there any legal evidence to hold the deal up or are they hiring private detectives and inviting allegations from anyone on the planet?”

GToon:

“That was a rarity in every sense.

“A goal from Joelinton and a final twenty minutes of a game that I could actually enjoy rather than endure.

“Credit to all of the players.

“I thought ASM was excellent and is going to be the difference in these last few games.

“The pace of him and Almiron (who once again worked tirelessly) is going to win us games, especially against teams who aren’t up to speed yet.

“There was a lot of determination and resolve from all of the players – they didn’t stop closing players down and making runs for each other.

“Bruce has to take some credit for that. The players certainly work for each other.

“So I reckon one more win and we are safe. Hopefully that comes against Villa and helps relegate them. Win win!

“Nice to see game time for so many players too and fingers crossed, no injuries.

“I also enjoyed the bit where the sound of the crowd was muted and you could hear the players.

“It would be interesting to hear who communicates and who doesn’t and what they say.

“No doubt it wouldn’t be suitable for family viewing tho.”

Brian Standen:

“More comfortable than the first 20 minutes suggested, however, Newcastle grew into the game and should have been ahead at half time.

“Joelinton showing his golden touch in front of goal remained the same, that said, I thought he put in a good shift.

“Oops, wrote that too soon.

“Obviously the sending off changed the game but Newcastle fully deserving of the comfortable victory.

“Solid performances across the park and a great three points which more or less makes us safe and in good shape should the EPL finally make a decision this coming week.

“Stand out man was obviously ASM, all round star and entertainer.

“One thing though, watching on TV with false sounds is just not right!”

Nat Seaton:

“What a great way to come back to football, just a pity we weren’t there to witness 3 home goals!!

“Sheffield United have the second best defensive record in the league so to put 3 goals past them regardless of the circumstances is a big positive.

“Well done to all the players who looked in good shape and ready to re-start the season in a confident manner.”

Paul Patterson:

“And there endeth the season.

“Minimum target achieved and proof that the players can’t perform in front of it’s own fans.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 – Sunday 21 June 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 55, Ritchie 69, Joelinton 78

Sheff Utd:

Red card for Egan 50

Possession was Sheff Utd 54% Newcastle 46%

Total shots were Sheff Utd 7 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 Newcastle 8

Corners were Sheff Utd 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey (Schar 85), Ritchie (Yedlin 90+2), Almiron (Lazaro 85), Joelinton (Carroll 79), Saint-Maximin (Bentaleb 79)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gayle, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

(Watch match highlights from Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 HERE)